NCLA Launches Summer Program for Law Students

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 16, 2022

Nonpartisan civil rights groups The New Civil Liberties Alliance has launched an annual summer program for law students working in D.C.Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader GinsburgSupreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Ginsburg-Scalia Fellowship is meant to honor the well-known friendship between former U.S. Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia and promote their legacy of civility.

“There is a noxious misconception that people of good faith cannot passionately disagree about important issues unless they also direct enmity and vitriol at each other. NCLA doesn’t believe that,” said NCLA Director of Engagement Clegg Ivey. “The justices after whom this program is named didn’t believe that either. Our hope is that by participating in this summer program, the Ginsburg and Scalia Fellows will learn to emulate the sterling example set by two legendary jurists who were also the best of friends—and that they will carry the spirit of the Fellowship back to their respective law schools.”

The fellowship will give 18 law students – nine Ginsburg Fellows and nine Scalia Fellows – the opportunity to attend eight weekly dinner lectures led by renowned legal scholars and judges. The nonpartisan nonprofit chose students from both sides of the political aisle who were nominated for the fellowship by the law firms where they are summer associates.

The Summer 2022 Fellows have already been selected. Each Fellow who completes the program will receive a $1,000 and be eligible to attend future events open to program alumni.

