New Jersey Students Receive Scholarships from ETS

Jul 15, 2022

As part of its ongoing commitment to students, the Educational Testing Service (ETS) awarded eight scholarships to students attending colleges across the nation. 

The assessment and research organization, presented more than $80,000 in scholarships to students this year through two of its scholarship programs, ETS CARES Scholarship and the Trenton Central High Scholarship. The Trenton Central High scholarships are renewable up to four years, assuming the students maintain a 3.0 GPA.Students Ets

"We are so proud to support you on this journey--your future matters to us," ETS President and CEO Amit Sevak told the students at an awards ceremony held in their honor on July 14. "These scholarships are part of our commitment to give back, especially here in our state of New Jersey. I also want to recognize the ETS staff because without their incredible generosity, these scholarships and our other work in the community would not be possible." 

Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar, a prominent historian at Rutgers University, provided the keynote address at the ceremony. 

The scholarships are administered through the ETS Center for Advocacy and Philanthropy. 

Related Stories
Pexels Pixabay 356065
Students
Thinking Beyond “Summer Melt” Enrollment Declines
Image Asset
Students
2020 Increases in Student Persistence Mask Pandemic Inequities
140908 Upcredentialing Editorial
Students
Increase in Credential Earners for ’20-’21 Obscures a Worrying Trend
An inaugural cohort of students join quantum research labs around the Midwest through the Open Quantum Initiative
Students
Undergraduate Fellowship Works to Diversify Quantum Science
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Assoc. Provost Acad. Affairs & Faculty Development
University of Maine
Academic Counselor
Navajo Technical University
Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management
York Technical College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
White Fragility with Dr. Robin DiAngelo
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More