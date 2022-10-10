Morris Brown College Partners with Technical College System of Georgia for Transfer Pathways

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 10, 2022

Morris Brown College (MBC) has partnered with the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) for a transfer pathway agreement, marking the first system wide agreement with any historical Black college and university (HBCU) in Georgia.Morris Brown College

Per the agreement, TCSG associate degree graduates can transfer to MBC as juniors to pursue organizational management & leadership (BS-OML) and hospitality management (BS-HM) bachelors’ degree programs.

“This articulation agreement is an excellent opportunity for TCSG students who are interested in pursuing a four-year degree to continue their educational journey right here in Georgia,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “This partnership allows TCSG students to seamlessly transfer all of their credits earned at one of our technical colleges to Morris Brown College, saving them time and money.”

CGI Merchant Group, LLC (CGI) will spend $40 million in MBC to convert campus facilities into a 150-room upscale Hilton hotel and hospitality management training complex, with construction expected to begin Fall 2022.

 

