Chris Paul Graduates from Winston-Salem State University, Gives Fellow Classmates Career Advancement and Financial Literacy Opportunities

NBA star Chris Paul has graduated from Winston-Salem State University and is helping give career advancement and financial literacy opportunities to his fellow graduating classmates.

The gift – through Greenwood, a digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses, and the Chris Paul Family Foundation – will give each graduate a one-year Greenwood Elevate membership and a Greenwood account with a $100 deposit, a total value of $2,500 per person.

“As someone with a deep passion for HBCUs, I am proud to be graduating from Winston-Salem State and also excited to partner with Greenwood to provide a graduation gift to each of my classmates,” Paul said. “Career development and financial planning are key next steps in the future for these graduates. This Greenwood Elevate membership will help them grow in the right direction.”

With an Elevate membership, recipients can access a professional network of creatives and entrepreneurs; exclusive content; various events; luxury hotels and benefits; and extended purchase warranty.

“This gift from Chris is deeply aligned with our support of Black institutions including HBCUs and our mission of empowering the Black community through career development and financial literacy,” said Ryan Glover, Greenwood chairman and co-founder. “We’d like to congratulate Chris Paul and his classmates on earning their degrees, and thank Chris for giving back to everyone in the Winston-Salem State graduating class.”