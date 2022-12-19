Chris Paul Graduates from Winston-Salem State University, Gives Fellow Classmates Career Advancement and Financial Literacy Opportunities

Arrman Kyaw
Dec 19, 2022

NBA star Chris Paul has graduated from Winston-Salem State University and is helping give career advancement and financial literacy opportunities to his fellow graduating classmates.Chris PaulChris Paul

The gift – through Greenwood, a digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses, and the Chris Paul Family Foundation – will give each graduate a one-year Greenwood Elevate membership and a Greenwood account with a $100 deposit, a total value of $2,500 per person.

“As someone with a deep passion for HBCUs, I am proud to be graduating from Winston-Salem State and also excited to partner with Greenwood to provide a graduation gift to each of my classmates,” Paul said. “Career development and financial planning are key next steps in the future for these graduates. This Greenwood Elevate membership will help them grow in the right direction.”

With an Elevate membership, recipients can access a professional network of creatives and entrepreneurs; exclusive content; various events; luxury hotels and benefits; and extended purchase warranty.

“This gift from Chris is deeply aligned with our support of Black institutions including HBCUs and our mission of empowering the Black community through career development and financial literacy,” said Ryan Glover, Greenwood chairman and co-founder. “We’d like to congratulate Chris Paul and his classmates on earning their degrees, and thank Chris for giving back to everyone in the Winston-Salem State graduating class.”

 

 

Related Stories
Spelman College
Students
Two Spelman College Students Chosen as Schwarzman Scholars
Joel Mott K V Kh Si Z Fh1 Y Unsplash
Students
California Reconnect To Give Some College, No Degree Students A Leg Up
Robert F. Smith
Students
Black Billionaire to Launch Investment Education Program for HBCU and MSI Students
Florida A&m University
Students
FAMU Receives $1 Million from The Walt Disney Company to Support Journalism Students
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Associate Director for Training - CAPS
University Health Center, UGA
Salibury University
Assistant Professor of Film & Media Arts
Cleveland State University
Two [2] Tenure Track Positions in the Department of Architectural Science - Toronto Metropolitan University
Toronto Metropolitan U
Adult Health Faculty, School of Nursing (IHP)
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet the Faculty Resource Network, Key Players
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs