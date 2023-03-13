EAB Announces Upgrades and Expansion of Flagship Technology to Help Colleges Recruit and Retain Students

Arrman Kyaw
Mar 13, 2023

EAB has announced an upgrade to its flagship technology, Navigate, to help colleges recruit and retain students.

The new Recruitment Management module improves Navigate’s customer relationship management capabilities and simplifies recruitment/retention for schools into one platform, allowing schools to implement coordinated communications strategies for prospective students. It was tested in partnership with select community colleges and now will become available to more schools.

Information applicants share during recruitment will become part of their Navigate student profiles during matriculation, which will in turn will help staff identify students for additional assistance and support.

“Our partner institutions told us they wanted one platform they could use to improve student experiences and outcomes,” said Scott Schirmeier, president of EAB Technology. “The new Recruitment Management module responds to those requests and saves staff time by reducing the complexity of redundant processes and systems.”

Schirmeier said: “The technology is just one part of the solution. As part of the Student Success Collaborative, our partner institutions also gain access to decades of research, an EAB expert dedicated to their success, events designed to disseminate best practices, and a close-knit community of like-minded campus leaders. We are excited to expand the Collaborative’s work to support students before they enroll.”

