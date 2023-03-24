Earlham College Senior Selected as Watson Fellow

Arrman Kyaw
Mar 24, 2023

Earlham College senior Marisol Cora-Cruz has been selected as one of 42 U.S. undergraduates for the Watson Fellowship for the 2023-24 academic year, making her the 44th person from Earlham to be chosen.Marisol Cora CruzMarisol Cora Cruz

The fellowship – from the Thomas J. Watson Foundation – gives those selected a $40,000 stipend for independent international travel and research.

For Cora-Cruz, her project is “Understanding Maternal Healthcare Around the World.” 

Cora-Cruz said the project will entail an exploration of access and quality of maternal healthcare and social impacts of care delivery in countries with different healthcare models, Bolivia, England, and Germany.

“Quality of life is a human right. It means having all the necessary components to live a healthy, peaceful, and long life without extraneous barriers, including having access to quality healthcare,” said Cora-Cruz, a senior neuroscience major. “This level of care requires evidence-based, people-oriented and safe services to be delivered in a timely, integrated and efficient manner at the disposition of all individuals.”

Related Stories
Carole and Marcus Weinstein.
Students
University of Richmond to Receive $25 Million for New Student Learning Center
Scott Schirmeier
Students
EAB Announces Upgrades and Expansion of Flagship Technology to Help Colleges Recruit and Retain Students
Talladega College
Students
Talladega College Partners with Kaplan to Provide Students with Free Prep Courses
Student Parents
Students
Generation Hope to Open Applications for Third Student-Parent Technical Assistance Program for Universities
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Postdoctoral Lecturer (Full-Time, Non-Tenure Track), Department of Psychology
New York Univ Arts and Science
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Executive Vice Chancellor/Chief Operating Officer (EVC/COO)
University of Tennessee Health Science Center
History Instructor Adjunct Lecture - Continuous
Antelope Valley College
Coordinator Off-Campus Military Programs
Northern Virginia Community College
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Understanding the Black Student Experience with Dr. Courtney Brown
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More