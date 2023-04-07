Colorado Community College System Announces Transfer Agreements with Two HBCUs

Arrman Kyaw
Apr 7, 2023

The Colorado Community College System has announced transfer agreements with two historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs): Saint Augustine’s University and Texas Southern University .Colorado Community College System

Come Fall 2023, this partnership will make SAU and TSU the only two HBCUs and first out-of-state transfer options in the community college system's Bridge to Bachelor’s Degree Program, which gives new, first-time students admission to participating four-year institutions upon associate degree completion.

Program participants get access to early advising from their college of choice, academic counseling, and financial aid, while not having to face specific tests or transfer application fees.

SAU will also offer scholarships to Bridge to Bachelor’s students.

This agreement also creates SAU’s third national HBCU Urban Access Hub.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with Chancellor Joe Garcia and open new pathways for CCCS graduates to access opportunities offered at Saint Augustine’s University,” said Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail, SAU's president. “Through the creation of the SAU HBCU Access Hub at CCCS, our institutions will successfully bridge the geographical access gap and bring the HBCU experience to Colorado students.”

 

Related Stories
Gov. Kathy Hochul
Students
New York State Funds $4 Million CUNY Student Internship Program
Marisol Cora Cruz
Students
Earlham College Senior Selected as Watson Fellow
Carole and Marcus Weinstein.
Students
University of Richmond to Receive $25 Million for New Student Learning Center
Scott Schirmeier
Students
EAB Announces Upgrades and Expansion of Flagship Technology to Help Colleges Recruit and Retain Students
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Rollins School of Public Health Endowed Chair of the Department of Health Policy and Management (HPM)
Emory University
Network Specialist
San Diego Community College District
Adjunct Faculty Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Director of Public Health Nutrition
New York University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. Steven R. Gonzales, Recipient of the 2023 Diverse Champions Award
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More