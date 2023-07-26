18 Students Honored and Given Scholarships at Annual ETS Reception

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 26, 2023

Eighteen students from across the nation were awarded scholarships by ETS at its annual scholarship reception on the ETS campus in Princeton, N.J. last week.

“Equal access to education is the key that unlocks the American Dream. It is how we progress as a society,” said ETS CEO Amit Sevak, who presented the scholarships to the students. “You are the future leaders of that society. And I have no doubt that your achievements, your contributions, and your service will show the value of diversity — and help move us toward a better future.”Recipients of the ETS-HBCU Presidential Scholarship.Recipients of the ETS-HBCU Presidential Scholarship.

The event – organized by the ETS Center for Advocacy & Philanthropy (CAAP) – celebrated, honored, and recognized the students’ tenacity, academic achievements, and commitment to service.

The scholarships included the ETS Cares Scholarship, the Trenton Central High School (TCHS) Scholarship; the Presidential Scholarship for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Students; the Lenora M. Green Scholarship, the Robert "Bob" Moses Scholarship; and Dr. Lillian M. Lowery Scholarship.

New Jersey Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson and City of Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora also presented official proclamations from the City of Trenton to honorees who from the city.

“You embody the dreams, the drive, the success and the resilience that’s the heart of our communities,“ said Assemblywoman Jackson. “I want to extend my congratulations and happiness to you as you start your journey. You’ve earned this, you worked for it – your hard work, dedication and determination has demonstrated that -- and your commitment to education is unwavering.”

The keynote speaker was award-winning author and longtime Diverse blogger, Dr. Marcus A. Bright. 

You are successful when you use your degree to benefit yourself," he said. "But you are significant when you serve others.”

Related Stories
Gesy Duran recently graduated from Borough of Manhattan Community College.
Students
BMCC Grad Looks to Make Restaurants More Accessible
Taliah Givens
Students
UNCF to Hold 13th Annual Student Leadership Conference
Maya Wiley
Students
Maya Wiley Announced as Keynote Speaker for New College of Florida Alternative Commencement Ceremony
Dr. Melvin C. Terrell Scholars present at recent NASPA conference in Boston.
Students
Melvin C. Terrell Scholars Dive into Research
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Texas Christian University
Tenured Faculty Fellow - Jefferson Science Fellowships
The National Academies of Sciences
Director of International Education
Howard Community College - Learning Engagement Division
Associate Vice President, School of Continuing Education
Mt. San Antonio College
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Associate Director of Military Affairs
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Two College Presidents Share Stories from South LA
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More