18 Students Honored and Given Scholarships at Annual ETS Reception

Eighteen students from across the nation were awarded scholarships by ETS at its annual scholarship reception on the ETS campus in Princeton, N.J. last week.

“Equal access to education is the key that unlocks the American Dream. It is how we progress as a society,” said ETS CEO Amit Sevak, who presented the scholarships to the students. “You are the future leaders of that society. And I have no doubt that your achievements, your contributions, and your service will show the value of diversity — and help move us toward a better future.”

The event – organized by the ETS Center for Advocacy & Philanthropy (CAAP) – celebrated, honored, and recognized the students’ tenacity, academic achievements, and commitment to service.

The scholarships included the ETS Cares Scholarship, the Trenton Central High School (TCHS) Scholarship; the Presidential Scholarship for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Students; the Lenora M. Green Scholarship, the Robert "Bob" Moses Scholarship; and Dr. Lillian M. Lowery Scholarship.

New Jersey Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson and City of Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora also presented official proclamations from the City of Trenton to honorees who from the city.

“You embody the dreams, the drive, the success and the resilience that’s the heart of our communities,“ said Assemblywoman Jackson. “I want to extend my congratulations and happiness to you as you start your journey. You’ve earned this, you worked for it – your hard work, dedication and determination has demonstrated that -- and your commitment to education is unwavering.”

The keynote speaker was award-winning author and longtime Diverse blogger, Dr. Marcus A. Bright.

“You are successful when you use your degree to benefit yourself," he said. "But you are significant when you serve others.”