Morris Brown College Receives $500,000 from Chick-fil-A, Inc. to Support Student Leaders

Arrman Kyaw
Nov 13, 2023

Morris Brown College (MBC) will receive $500,000 from Chick-fil-A, Inc. to build leadership skills in students.Mbc David Goldman ApDavid Goldman/Associated Press

The money – the company’s second gift to the school – will help fund a leadership development initiative to prepare select scholars for careers in hospitality and organizational leadership.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Chick-fil-A, a tenured leader in the restaurant industry,” said MBC President Dr. Kevin James. “I look forward to Morris Brown being a direct pipeline of diverse leaders within the career fields of hospitality and organizational leadership for organizations like Chick-fil-A. My goal is for Morris Brown to become one of the top institutions in the country for Black and Brown people to learn how to own, operate, lead, and manage restaurants and hotels.”

 

 

 

 

 

