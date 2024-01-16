Partnership Receives $100,000 to Increase College Access for Indigenous Students

The nonprofit Partnership With Native Americans, or PWNA, recently announced that the consumer financial services company, Synchrony, has awarded $100,000 to support Indigenous education..

Partnership With Native Americans PWNA collaborates with Tribal programs to address immediate relief and long-term solutions such as emergency preparedness, food security, and education. Synchrony is providing the grant for 2023 and 2024, through its philanthropic program, Education as an Equalizer. Funds are expected to provide tuition scholarships, laptops, and backpacks for disadvantaged graduate and undergraduate students.

"Our Education as an Equalizer program was developed to provide educational opportunities and equity to underserved and sometimes overlooked students,” said Synchrony Foundation President Denise Yap. “We believe education and skills building can be key for youth seeking a better future for themselves and their families. We're proud to support PWNA."

Synchrony first engaged PWNA during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, supporting provisions of food and other essentials to tribes. In 2022, the company began supporting Native education and, in 2023, significantly increased its support.

Under this recent grant, PWNA is awarding and providing resources through its American Indian Education Fund Program.

"Everyone at PWNA is sincerely grateful for this recent funding from Synchrony. For every student we award a scholarship, 10 more are awaiting funding," said PWNA President and CEO Joshua Arce. "We are proud of Synchrony for investing in Native education to help build a brighter future for the Tribal citizens and families in this country."