Dr. Melvin C. Terrell Educational Foundation Selects Recipients for 2023 Scholarship

Arrman Kyaw
Jan 19, 2024

Doctoral candidates Dion T. Harry and Joshua D. Wallace have been chosen to receive the Dr. Melvin C. Terrell (MCT) Educational Foundation’s 2023 MCT Scholarship.

The annual scholarship is meant for matriculating students in master’s or doctoral programs in student affairs or higher ed administration-related fields.Dion HarryDion Harry

Harry is a North Carolina State University doctoral candidate studying higher education opportunity, equity, and justice. His work examines marginalized communities and identities in STEM and higher ed, equity, and students at community and technical colleges. 

Wallace is a University of Wisconsin-Madison Ph.D. candidate studying educational leadership & policy analysis and gender & women studies. He is also a research associate in Wisconsin’s Equity & Inclusion Laboratory (Wei LAB), where he researches Black men identities, feminism, and masculinity.

“I want to acknowledge and celebrate the significant contributions the MCT Scholarship recipients will made in our beloved profession,” said MCTEF founding director Dr. Melvin C. Terrell. “These individuals will be trailblazers in bringing people together to think and write strategically about complex challenges facing higher education.”

The mission of the Dr. Melvin C. Terrell Educational Foundation, Inc. is to provide support for African American, LatinX and other underrepresented groups through scholarships, grants and professional development. You can learn more about the foundation here. 

 

