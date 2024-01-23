Achieving the Dream Announces 2024 DREAM Scholars

Achieving the Dream (ATD) has announced that eight ATD Network community college students were chosen as 2024 DREAM Scholars, including one Tribal College and University student, one student from a college within the South African Siyaphumelela Network, and one student from a Gateway to College program.

The national organization is committed to increasing the success of community college students. Its scholars will receive tailored leadership development and networking opportunities.

The 2024 DREAM Student Scholars are: Ashley Ardis of Central Carolina Technical College (South Carolina), Tamere Briley of Reynolds Community College (Virginia), Makayla Hall of Houston Community College (Texas), Simphiwe Kunene of the University of the Free State (Bloemfontein, South Africa), Allyson Miller Harrison of Southwest Tennessee Community College (Tennessee), Victoria Robinson of South Central College (Minnesota), Laura Ten Fingers of the Institute of American Indian Arts (New Mexico), and Patricio Tinoco of Madison College/ Gateway to College Program (Wisconsin).

At DREAM 2024, this year’s annual ATD convening in Orlando, the DREAM Scholars plan to share their inspirational stories, offer recommendations of how to best support today’s community college students, and highlight their personal and professional aspirations. Scholars will also meet with community college leaders and attend sessions focused on improving student success. And each 2024 DREAM Scholar will receive a scholarship to support their educational or personal journey.

“The community colleges in the ATD Network strive every day to be student-centered institutions that put the needs of their learners above all else,” said ATD President and CEO Dr. Karen A. Stout. “These eight scholars, all of whom are dedicated to lifting up others, are living proof that when colleges take a student-first approach — supporting students both in and outside of the classroom — they pave the road to success not just for their students but, through a ripple effect, for those students’ families and for entire communities.”