West Virginia State University Launches First Doctorate Degree Program

West Virginia State University has announced it is launching its first doctorate degree program this May.

The Doctorate of Education in Leadership Studies would be the first doctoral degree conferred at the historically Black university. The two-year program will be fully online catering to working professionals from various fields such as education, the nonprofit sector, and government.

“This is truly a historic moment in the 133-year history of our university,” said WVSU President Ericke S. Cage. “Today, we can proudly say that we are now a doctoral degree granting, land-grant university. This Doctorate of Education in Leadership Studies program will serve a vital need for the work force in West Virginia by providing executive level education that will allow organizational leaders to continue to grow in their professional careers.”

The program uses a cohort model, in which a group of students moves through the program together, taking all classes in sequence as a group. As the program progresses, students will develop a research project related to their organization. The culminating experience will consist of a dissertation based on an action research project.

The program consists of a minimum of 16 three-hour courses. Twelve courses, 36 hours, are content coursework, with the remaining four courses (12 hours) dedicated to the research project and presentation. Students are expected to graduate the program with an understanding and critique of organizational scholarship.