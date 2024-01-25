Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Georgia State Prep Program Seeks to Retain Local Teachers

Johnny Jackson
Jan 25, 2024

Georgia State University has launched a teacher prep and retention program to help ensure students in metro Atlanta school districts receive stable, qualified classroom instruction.

The Georgia State University College of Education & Human Development is expected to support the professional development of 270 metro Atlanta educators over three years.The Georgia State University College of Education & Human Development is expected to support the professional development of 270 metro Atlanta educators over three years.Georgia State’s College of Education & Human Development (CEHD) is partnering with four area school districts to help mitigate the state’s teacher shortage and improve teacher retention, according to university officials.

The Pathways to Teacher Credentialing Project creates a partnership between the college and Atlanta Public Schools, Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Newton County School System, and Rockdale County Public Schools to prepare educators. The program is made possible by funding from Georgia State, the four partner school districts, federal- and state-level TEACH Grants and The Goizueta Foundation.

Provisionally licensed teachers who are in the classroom and paraprofessionals with bachelor’s degrees in the four districts earn a Master of Arts in Teaching degree, which will prepare them to become certified teachers of record, according to officials at Georgia State. At the same time, licensed and certified classroom teachers will earn a Master of Education degree to enhance their skills and advance in their careers.

The college is expected to support the professional development of 270 educators over the three-year project.

All teachers and paraprofessionals earning advanced degrees through the Pathways to Teacher Credentialing Project commit to teaching in their districts for a certain number of years after they graduate. By recruiting educators who already work in these districts and who have demonstrated a commitment to a career in education, the project will reinforce the state’s teacher workforce and give Georgia students a quality education from well-prepared educators.

Georgia State reported that about 95% of CEHD teacher education alumni stay in the metro Atlanta area for their careers, and 87% are still working in high-needs schools three years after graduation.

“The quality of a child’s teacher has a tremendous impact on their learning,” said Laura May, CEHD associate dean and project director. “We’re excited to see multiple stakeholders come together to support this meaningful, long-term professional development program.”

Suggested for You
Dr. Miguel Cardona
Students
Biden-Harris Administration Awards $25M to Advance Career Connected High Schools
Dr. Karen A. Stout
Students
Achieving the Dream Announces 2024 DREAM Scholars
Dion Harry
Students
Dr. Melvin C. Terrell Educational Foundation Selects Recipients for 2023 Scholarship
A past annual conference hosted by the American Association of Colleges and Universities.
Students
9 Grad Students Honored with K. Patricia Cross Award
Related Stories
Dr. Miguel Cardona
Students
Biden-Harris Administration Awards $25M to Advance Career Connected High Schools
West Virginia State University is launching a Doctorate of Education in Leadership Studies Program.
Students
West Virginia State University Launches First Doctorate Degree Program
Dr. Karen A. Stout
Students
Achieving the Dream Announces 2024 DREAM Scholars
Dion Harry
Students
Dr. Melvin C. Terrell Educational Foundation Selects Recipients for 2023 Scholarship
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Virginia Commonwealth University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Visiting Assistant Professor of Semantics, Department of Linguistics
New York Univ Arts and Science
Director, Black Student Services
LMU
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Florida International University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers