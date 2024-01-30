Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

NBA Foundation, College Possible Team Up to Help Close Access and Success Gap

Johnny Jackson
Jan 30, 2024

College Possible is renewing its collaboration with the NBA Foundation to help remove barriers to college access and entry for young people of color and students from low-income communities.

The mission of the nonprofit is to boost college access and success by connecting high school and college students with near-peer coaches. By teaming up with the NBA Foundation, the organization expects to be able to deliver high-impact coaching services to more students from low-income communities across the United States.

Siva KumariSiva Kumari"Higher education and mentorship is a proven pathway to opportunity and economic mobility,” said Greg Taylor, executive director of the NBA Foundation. “Through our continued collaboration with College Possible, we help today’s aspiring students – and the next generation of leaders achieve their full education and career potential. We’re investing in a future where every young person, regardless of background, has the opportunity to succeed.”

During its first year, a grant from the NBA Foundation enabled College Possible to provide one-on-one, near-peer coaching to thousands of students in major cities where it operates regional sites, including Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Portland. With the additional support, the program is helping students in those communities to navigate the complex world of college access, admissions, and success. The continued partnership enables the creation of new initiatives, student recruiting, and technology integration.

“Helping every young person to achieve their educational goals and aspirations is an investment in strong, healthy communities and thriving regional economies where everyone has a shot at success,” said College Possible CEO Dr. Siva Kumari. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to expand this collaboration with the NBA Foundation and their vote of confidence in the power and impact of the College Possible model.”

Suggested for You
Rabbi Jonah Zinn
Student Issues
University of Florida Hillel Combats Antisemitism with ‘Spread Cream Cheese, Not Hate’ Event
Edith Rangel is one of 250 permanent employees who will benefit from an increase in San Diego Community College District's minimum wage to $30.58. Previously, it was $22.13.
Community Colleges
Community College District’s New Minimum Wage Nearly Double State’s Floor
The Georgia State University College of Education & Human Development is expected to support the professional development of 270 metro Atlanta educators over three years.
Students
Georgia State Prep Program Seeks to Retain Local Teachers
Dr. Miguel Cardona
Students
Biden-Harris Administration Awards $25M to Advance Career Connected High Schools
Related Stories
The Georgia State University College of Education & Human Development is expected to support the professional development of 270 metro Atlanta educators over three years.
Students
Georgia State Prep Program Seeks to Retain Local Teachers
Dr. Miguel Cardona
Students
Biden-Harris Administration Awards $25M to Advance Career Connected High Schools
West Virginia State University is launching a Doctorate of Education in Leadership Studies Program.
Students
West Virginia State University Launches First Doctorate Degree Program
Dr. Karen A. Stout
Students
Achieving the Dream Announces 2024 DREAM Scholars
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Baker College System
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Dean for the College of Nursing
Anthem Executive
Tennessee Tech University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers