NBA Foundation, College Possible Team Up to Help Close Access and Success Gap

College Possible is renewing its collaboration with the NBA Foundation to help remove barriers to college access and entry for young people of color and students from low-income communities.

The mission of the nonprofit is to boost college access and success by connecting high school and college students with near-peer coaches. By teaming up with the NBA Foundation, the organization expects to be able to deliver high-impact coaching services to more students from low-income communities across the United States.

"Higher education and mentorship is a proven pathway to opportunity and economic mobility,” said Greg Taylor, executive director of the NBA Foundation. “Through our continued collaboration with College Possible, we help today’s aspiring students – and the next generation of leaders achieve their full education and career potential. We’re investing in a future where every young person, regardless of background, has the opportunity to succeed.”

During its first year, a grant from the NBA Foundation enabled College Possible to provide one-on-one, near-peer coaching to thousands of students in major cities where it operates regional sites, including Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, and Portland. With the additional support, the program is helping students in those communities to navigate the complex world of college access, admissions, and success. The continued partnership enables the creation of new initiatives, student recruiting, and technology integration.

“Helping every young person to achieve their educational goals and aspirations is an investment in strong, healthy communities and thriving regional economies where everyone has a shot at success,” said College Possible CEO Dr. Siva Kumari. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to expand this collaboration with the NBA Foundation and their vote of confidence in the power and impact of the College Possible model.”