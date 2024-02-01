CUNY Opens $95M Nursing Training Center to Stave Off Shortages

As New York is projected to experience a dearth of 40,000 nurses by 2030, the City University of New York (CUNY) has planned to get ahead of the potential shortage.

CUNY is opening a $95 million Nursing Education, Research and Practice Center that will include 22 robotic patient simulators that can be programmed to replicate hundreds of medical conditions, including breathing difficulty and childbirth. It also features an apartment that functions as a training lab to prepare nurses to care for home-care patients, according to officials.

CUNY Chancellor Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez joined Lehman College President Dr. Fernando Delgado and others Thursday, during a ribbon cutting for the new facility at Lehman College, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W, Bronx.

The four floor, 52,000 square-foot center, designed by Urbahn Architects, will house the Lehman’s nursing and doctor in nursing practice programs.

The center is funded by New York State through the CUNY Capital Improvement Program, the New York City Council, and the Bronx Borough Presidents Office.

CUNY graduates an average of 1,800 nurses annually across 14 colleges, which represents nearly half of the nurses entering New York City’s workforce each year.