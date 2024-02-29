$68M Investment at Notre Dame Aims at Mental Health Crisis

The University of Notre Dame has brought together a coalition of benefactors, foundations, and other funders who have committed more than $68 million to address mental health and expand access to care.

The university announced the investment is expected to fund a new Veldman Family Psychology Clinic — which will develop scalable, evidence-based solutions in childhood trauma, suicide prevention, and substance use — and help mitigate the shortage of mental health professionals.

“As we face what some have called a mental health epidemic, Notre Dame is proud to undertake this ambitious initiative in comprehensive mental health care, research, and services,” said Notre Dame President, the Rev. John I. Jenkins.

Monies will go toward technology to advance Notre Dame's psychology and neuroscience research, expand the number of faculty members (tripling the number of students) conducting mental health-related research on campus, and increase mental health services for students and the availability of mental health care elsewhere in the South Bend region.

University leaders anticipate outcomes from the multidisciplinary work will serve as a future scalable model for other academic and public institutions.

“Together, we will seek evidence-based, effective and scalable solutions to address the overwhelming demand for mental health diagnoses and treatment and help train the next generation of mental health professionals,” said Jenkins.

Notre Dame’s new psychology clinic will enable faculty and graduate students from the Department of Psychology to increase mental health care capacity and access for community members, while researching trauma, suicide prevention, and substance abuse — three root causes of the mental health crisis.

“By caring for the mental health needs of students on campus and advancing psychological training and research, Notre Dame can realize in practice what we are called to do in our mission — be a force for good and a place of service and community,” said John T. McGreevy, Notre Dame’s Charles and Jill Fischer Provost. “This multidisciplinary focus on innovative research and advanced care is just the beginning of how Notre Dame will address the mental health crisis not only on our campus but also nationally.”