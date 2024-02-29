Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

$68M Investment at Notre Dame Aims at Mental Health Crisis

Johnny Jackson
Feb 29, 2024

The University of Notre Dame has brought together a coalition of benefactors, foundations, and other funders who have committed more than $68 million to address mental health and expand access to care.

The university announced the investment is expected to fund a new Veldman Family Psychology Clinic — which will develop scalable, evidence-based solutions in childhood trauma, suicide prevention, and substance use — and help mitigate the shortage of mental health professionals.

Dr. John T. McGreevyDr. John T. McGreevy“As we face what some have called a mental health epidemic, Notre Dame is proud to undertake this ambitious initiative in comprehensive mental health care, research, and services,” said Notre Dame President, the Rev. John I. Jenkins.

Monies will go toward technology to advance Notre Dame's psychology and neuroscience research, expand the number of faculty members (tripling the number of students) conducting mental health-related research on campus, and increase mental health services for students and the availability of mental health care elsewhere in the South Bend region.

University leaders anticipate outcomes from the multidisciplinary work will serve as a future scalable model for other academic and public institutions.

“Together, we will seek evidence-based, effective and scalable solutions to address the overwhelming demand for mental health diagnoses and treatment and help train the next generation of mental health professionals,” said Jenkins.

Notre Dame’s new psychology clinic will enable faculty and graduate students from the Department of Psychology to increase mental health care capacity and access for community members, while researching trauma, suicide prevention, and substance abuse — three root causes of the mental health crisis.

“By caring for the mental health needs of students on campus and advancing psychological training and research, Notre Dame can realize in practice what we are called to do in our mission — be a force for good and a place of service and community,” said John T. McGreevy, Notre Dame’s Charles and Jill Fischer Provost. “This multidisciplinary focus on innovative research and advanced care is just the beginning of how Notre Dame will address the mental health crisis not only on our campus but also nationally.”

Suggested for You
Herb English.
Students
A2MEND, University of La Verne Partner to Empower African American Male Scholars
Sarah Collins
Student Issues
Report: Degree Completion Rate Tied to Number of Credits Taken Per Year
Adam Lehman
Student Issues
Survey Reveals Most Jewish Students Dissatisfied with Universities’ Responses to Antisemitism
Dr. Laura Bernhard
Student Issues
Report Outlines Steps to Take to Support Students and Those Returning to College
Related Stories
Herb English.
Students
A2MEND, University of La Verne Partner to Empower African American Male Scholars
Rupixen Com Rz Hx 4 Wqt Yo Unsplash
Students
Music Opens Doorway to Opportunity for Incarcerated Youth
Dartmouth College
Students
College Revives Standardized Test Requirement
CUNY has opened a new $75 million, state-of-the-art Nursing, Education, Research and Practice Center at Lehman College.
Students
CUNY Opens $95M Nursing Training Center to Stave Off Shortages
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Front Desk/Receptionist
San Francisco Bay University
Tennessee Tech University
Accountant II
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Baker College System
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers