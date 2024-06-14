Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Six Undergraduates Receive First-Ever Cal State Black Student Success Scholarship

Johnny Jackson
Jun 14, 2024

Six individuals have been recognized in The California State University’s (CSU) first-ever Black Student Success Scholarship Program.

Dr. Mildred GarcíaDr. Mildred García“It is my great honor to award the inaugural Black Student Success Scholarship to six extraordinary students who have demonstrated their passion for supporting the Black community in service beyond the classroom,” said Dr. Mildred García, chancellor of The California State University.

The scholarship, sponsored by the CSU Foundation, recognizes exemplary undergraduate students who have demonstrated leadership in increasing equitable access to higher education and undertaking community service that promotes anti-racism work and culture change to elevate Black excellence.

The 2024 CSU Black Student Success Scholars include Armand Jovaughn Egere of Cal State Dominguez Hills, Asad Franklin of Sonoma State, Tajuddin Henry of San Diego State, Olympia Joy Pereira of San Francisco State, Aliyshah Shamburger of Cal State San Bernardino, and Chloe Thomas of Cal State Long Beach. Each will receive a $5,000 award for the 2024-25 academic year.

“These scholars represent the highest ideals and brightest future of our university system and embody our commitment to creating a culture and community throughout the CSU where all students, faculty and staff have equitable representation, holistic support and an authentic sense of belonging,” said García.

