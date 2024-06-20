Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Program Aims at Smoother Transfers to Four-Year Degree Program

Johnny Jackson
Jun 20, 2024

Keene State College plans to simplify the transfer process for student in New Hampshire.

Dr Debby ScireDr. Debby ScireThe college and four other higher education institutions have signed on as new participants in the New England Transfer Guarantee Program of the New England Board of Higher Education.

The program streamlines the process for students who earn associate degrees in the Community College System of New Hampshire and want to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution in New Hampshire.

“The program removes barriers that previously slowed students down, discouraged them, or involved extra expense, such as losing earned credits in the transfer process, which added cost and time to degree,” said Dr. Debby Scire, president and CEO of the New Hampshire College & University Council.

Plymouth State University, Colby-Sawyer College, Franklin Pierce University, and New England College are also new participants in the program, wherein associate degree-earners who meet the required grade-point average are guaranteed admission at the four-year institution they choose.

The program, which waives the application fee and personal essay requirement, also considers transferring students for institutional support through grants and scholarships that are usually available only to first-time, first-year students.

Suggested for You
The Hawai'i Promise Scholarship Program has received a commitment of $5.5 million in support of community college students throughout the state.
Institutions
Hawai’I Invests $5.5M for Scholarships to Fill the Gap
Download (7)
Community Colleges
Foundation Receives $1M Gift Supporting First Generation Students
Cal State Long Beach
Students
Six Undergraduates Receive First-Ever Cal State Black Student Success Scholarship
Oip (5)
Demographics
CUNY Celebrates Father’s Day, Graduates CUNY Fatherhood Academy Cohort
Related Stories
Cal State Long Beach
Students
Six Undergraduates Receive First-Ever Cal State Black Student Success Scholarship
Af 20170712 O01 9 900x599
Students
University of Utah Prison Education Project Admits First Cohort
Students on CSU Campus: The CSU-led Guardian Scholars program breaks barriers for foster youth by providing a nurturing support system with wraparound services and a community that enhances belonging and success for students.
Students
New Book Examines Foster Care Students in College
University of the Arts in Philadelphia
Students
University of the Arts in Philadelphia Shutters
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Program Coordinator, IDEA
Haverford College
Network Administrator II
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers