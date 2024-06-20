Program Aims at Smoother Transfers to Four-Year Degree Program

Keene State College plans to simplify the transfer process for student in New Hampshire.

Dr. Debby Scire The college and four other higher education institutions have signed on as new participants in the New England Transfer Guarantee Program of the New England Board of Higher Education.

The program streamlines the process for students who earn associate degrees in the Community College System of New Hampshire and want to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution in New Hampshire.

“The program removes barriers that previously slowed students down, discouraged them, or involved extra expense, such as losing earned credits in the transfer process, which added cost and time to degree,” said Dr. Debby Scire, president and CEO of the New Hampshire College & University Council.

Plymouth State University, Colby-Sawyer College, Franklin Pierce University, and New England College are also new participants in the program, wherein associate degree-earners who meet the required grade-point average are guaranteed admission at the four-year institution they choose.

The program, which waives the application fee and personal essay requirement, also considers transferring students for institutional support through grants and scholarships that are usually available only to first-time, first-year students.