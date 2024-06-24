NCAA Launches Collab with Meta on NIL Empower Program

A new NCAA-Meta collaboration has launched a program to help women maximize their name, image and likeness (NIL) endeavors as college athletes.

"This is a great opportunity for women college athletes to enhance their personal brand, directly engage with college sports fans and make connections for their future," said NCAA President Charlie Baker in a virtual announcement June 23, during the third annual NIL Summit in Atlanta.

"We are thrilled to support student-athletes, not only as they learn more about how to capitalize on their NIL, but also how they can stay safe online and limit harassment," he said.

NIL Empower Program participants will be able to form direct relationships with Meta experts, who will provide product and business best practices.

About 100 female student-athletes will be selected for one of two three-month programs, each consisting of one virtual session per month. The program also will include education on building a community, using social media safety resources and preparing for the future. Corporate partner Invesco QQQ will assist the NCAA in building a financial literacy and career development session.

"Investing in the next generation of athletes and supporting the growth of women's sports on our family of apps is a continued priority for us," said Sibyl Goldman, vice president of global partnerships at Meta. "We are proud to partner with the NCAA on the NIL Empower program to maximize student-athletes' efforts to grow their community, unlock business opportunities and protect their online well-being."