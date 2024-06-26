NFL Announces New Class of ‘Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative’

The National Football League has announced the roster of medical students participating in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative.

The league-wide program, launched in 2022 with the NFL Physicians Society and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society, aims to increase and diversify the pipeline of students interested in sports medicine careers, including on NFL club medical staffs.

“We have an impressive group of participants joining us from a growing roster of medical schools this season as we continue our efforts to bring interested diverse and underrepresented medical students into the sports medicine professional pipeline,” said NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills.

During their one-month rotations, students will observe and participate in the care of NFL players, working directly with and under the supervision of the orthopedic team physicians, primary care team physicians, athletic trainers, dietitians, mental health clinicians, strength & conditioning coaches, equipment managers, and others to gain medical knowledge and exposure to patient care in sports medicine.

Students will also become familiar with return-to-play protocols and on-field treatment considerations for NFL players. By the end of the rotation, students will understand the basic elements of all facets of care provided to NFL players from an orthopedic, primary care sports medicine and athletic training perspective.

“As a lifelong NFL fan and aspiring primary care sports medicine physician, it is a dream come true to learn from the multidisciplinary medical teams that provide unparalleled and innovative care to the nation’s top athletes,” said Michael Baham, a student at the University of California Irvine School of Medicine and program participant with the Los Angeles Chargers. I look forward to expanding my clinical knowledge on and off the field, and I am excited to be a part of the NFL’s commitment to diversifying the field of medicine.”