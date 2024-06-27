CUNY Establishes Center for Inclusive Excellence and Belonging

A new Center for Inclusive Excellence and Belonging is being established to foster understanding and harness systemwide resources across 25 CUNY campuses.

To combat hate, the center will also oversee training and strengthen reporting and policy aims to bring consistency and accountability.

“The Board of Trustees of the City University of New York believes in the dignity of all human beings regardless of ethnicity, race, color, gender, national origin, religion and disabilities,” said William C. Thompson Jr., chair of the CUNY Board of Trustees, which approved the center’s creation.

“This Center for Inclusive Excellence and Belonging will centralize this work so there is consistency and accountability on all campuses to make sure students, faculty and staff are protected and respected,” he said. “We intend to be a national leader in this space.”

The center serves as the administrative arm of the university in the oversight of processing, monitoring and responding to all complaints related to the violation of the university policies on non-discrimination and harassment including Title VI related complaints.

It will also monitor annual training for new chief diversity officers as well as annual orientation programs on cultural sensitivity related issues for public safety officers; review and implement non-discrimination policies and procedures; and help with processing complaints filed by students, faculty, and staff.