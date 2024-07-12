Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

U.S. Department of Education to Plans ‘2024 Engage Every Student Summit’

Johnny Jackson
Jul 12, 2024

The U.S. Department of Education plans to convene youths, school leaders, elected officials, and afterschool and summer learning program providers for this year’s Engage Every Student Summit at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, D.C.

Cindy MartenCindy MartenThe July 16 summit is considered a call-to-action to provide high-quality, out-of-school time learning opportunities for children or youths.

It was first launched in 2022 by U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona.

The Engage Every Student initiative is a partnership between the education department, the Afterschool Alliance, the School Superintendents Association, the National League of Cities, the National Summer Learning Association, and the National Comprehensive Center at Westat. The Initiative aims to ensure that every student who wants a spot in a high-quality out-of-school time program has one.

The summit’s opening session will feature education department officials and will recognize 2024's Engage Every Student Recognition Program Champions. It is expected to provide attendees with an array of opportunities for learning, exploration, and networking.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten will participate in a fireside chat during the closing session of the summit.

Suggested for You
Dr. Jerry Walker
Reports & Data
Survey: Most Students Report Stress, Anxiety About Election
University of Vermont
Students
University of Vermont Launches ‘Grow Local News Reporting’ Effort
Kara D. Freeman
Students
NACUBO Student Success Hub Highlights Financial Links to Equitable Student Outcomes
Michael Reid Jr
Rising Graduate Scholars
Impacting Policy and Creating Greater Equity
Related Stories
Radford University Class of 2027
Students
Radford University Low-Income Students Get Leg Up with $1.2M Grant
Kimberlé Crenshaw
Students
Civil Rights Leaders Endorse Freedom to Learn Campaign
University of Vermont
Students
University of Vermont Launches ‘Grow Local News Reporting’ Effort
Kara D. Freeman
Students
NACUBO Student Success Hub Highlights Financial Links to Equitable Student Outcomes
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Dean for the School of Health Services
Anthem Executive
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Instructor - Biology
Tarrant County College District
Tenure-Track Faculty Position Assistant Professor of Middle East and North African (MENA) Studies
Soka University of America
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers