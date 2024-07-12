U.S. Department of Education to Plans ‘2024 Engage Every Student Summit’

The U.S. Department of Education plans to convene youths, school leaders, elected officials, and afterschool and summer learning program providers for this year’s Engage Every Student Summit at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, D.C.

The July 16 summit is considered a call-to-action to provide high-quality, out-of-school time learning opportunities for children or youths.

It was first launched in 2022 by U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona.

The Engage Every Student initiative is a partnership between the education department, the Afterschool Alliance, the School Superintendents Association, the National League of Cities, the National Summer Learning Association, and the National Comprehensive Center at Westat. The Initiative aims to ensure that every student who wants a spot in a high-quality out-of-school time program has one.

The summit’s opening session will feature education department officials and will recognize 2024's Engage Every Student Recognition Program Champions. It is expected to provide attendees with an array of opportunities for learning, exploration, and networking.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten will participate in a fireside chat during the closing session of the summit.