Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Howard Community College Partners with Power52 for Clean Energy Careers

Johnny Jackson
Jul 16, 2024

Students who complete Power52's Energy Professional Training Program and solar curriculum may now transfer to a skilled building trades associate degree program at Howard Community College, thanks to a new articulation agreement with the Power52 Foundation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Howard Community College to create a transformative pathway for our graduates," said Cherie Brooks, president and CEO of Power52 Foundation.

Brooks and NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis co-founded the foundation whose Energy Professional Training Program curriculum covers basic concepts of Solar Photovoltaic systems and their components. The program includes 320 clock hours of classroom instruction and hands-on, real-world simulated lab hours.Dr. Daria J. WillisDr. Daria J. Willis

"This agreement not only strengthens our commitment to sustainable energy but also empowers individuals with the skills and education necessary to secure higher-paying careers in the growing field of solar energy and contribute to the resilience and prosperity of our communities,” said Brooks.

Power52 is the first clean energy private career school specializing in Solar Photovoltaic installation to be approved by the Maryland Higher Education Commission and accredited by the National Center for Construction, Education & Research.

Howard Community College President Dr. Daria J. Willis said the endeavor is part of the college’s goal for workforce development as an anti-poverty, anti-racism catalyst for success among all Howard County residents.

"We know that Solar Photovoltaic installation is among the fastest-growing trade careers, and we are excited to offer our students this opportunity to earn high-paying wages with job security and long-term growth potential through this innovative agreement,” said Willis.

The college plans to break ground on a new, campus-based workforce development and trades center to directly address a growing statewide shortage of skilled workers in trades and technical fields.

Read Next
Diversity in law schools continues to grow, but it has failed to keep pace with demographic representation within the U.S. population.
Students
The State of Law School Diversity in the Wake of Affirmative Action Bans
July 16, 2024
Suggested for You
Dr. Jerry Walker
Reports & Data
Survey: Most Students Report Stress, Anxiety About Election
University of Vermont
Students
University of Vermont Launches ‘Grow Local News Reporting’ Effort
Kara D. Freeman
Students
NACUBO Student Success Hub Highlights Financial Links to Equitable Student Outcomes
Michael Reid Jr
Rising Graduate Scholars
Impacting Policy and Creating Greater Equity
Related Stories
Diversity in law schools continues to grow, but it has failed to keep pace with demographic representation within the U.S. population.
Students
The State of Law School Diversity in the Wake of Affirmative Action Bans
Cindy Marten
Students
U.S. Department of Education to Plans ‘2024 Engage Every Student Summit’
Radford University Class of 2027
Students
Radford University Low-Income Students Get Leg Up with $1.2M Grant
Kimberlé Crenshaw
Students
Civil Rights Leaders Endorse Freedom to Learn Campaign
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Analyst, IT Senior Reporting
Austin Community College
Dean for the School of Health Services
Anthem Executive
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Project Manager A (Penn Implementation Science Center)
University of Pennsylvania
Instructor - Biology
Tarrant County College District
Director of Content Strategy
Ithaca College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers