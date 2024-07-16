Howard Community College Partners with Power52 for Clean Energy Careers

Students who complete Power52's Energy Professional Training Program and solar curriculum may now transfer to a skilled building trades associate degree program at Howard Community College, thanks to a new articulation agreement with the Power52 Foundation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Howard Community College to create a transformative pathway for our graduates," said Cherie Brooks, president and CEO of Power52 Foundation.

Brooks and NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis co-founded the foundation whose Energy Professional Training Program curriculum covers basic concepts of Solar Photovoltaic systems and their components. The program includes 320 clock hours of classroom instruction and hands-on, real-world simulated lab hours.

"This agreement not only strengthens our commitment to sustainable energy but also empowers individuals with the skills and education necessary to secure higher-paying careers in the growing field of solar energy and contribute to the resilience and prosperity of our communities,” said Brooks.

Power52 is the first clean energy private career school specializing in Solar Photovoltaic installation to be approved by the Maryland Higher Education Commission and accredited by the National Center for Construction, Education & Research.

Howard Community College President Dr. Daria J. Willis said the endeavor is part of the college’s goal for workforce development as an anti-poverty, anti-racism catalyst for success among all Howard County residents.

"We know that Solar Photovoltaic installation is among the fastest-growing trade careers, and we are excited to offer our students this opportunity to earn high-paying wages with job security and long-term growth potential through this innovative agreement,” said Willis.

The college plans to break ground on a new, campus-based workforce development and trades center to directly address a growing statewide shortage of skilled workers in trades and technical fields.