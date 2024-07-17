Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Judge Rules University's New Admissions Policies Not Unlawful

Johnny Jackson
Jul 17, 2024

U.S. Supreme CourtU.S. Supreme CourtU.S. District Judge Robert Pitman has rejected claims by Students for Fair Admissions that the University of Texas at Austin continued to unlawfully consider race when admitting students after the U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling in Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College.

Students for Fair Admissions v. University of Texas at Austin was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in 2020, amid similar challenges to race-conscious admissions policies include the so-called Harvard affirmative action case.

Students for Fair Admissions alleged the university improperly considered race in admissions and discriminated against white applicants in violation of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Pitman dismissed this latest lawsuit on July 15, describing the Supreme Court's decision as a "watershed" ruling that "upended longstanding affirmative action precedent. The federal judge said the University of Texas at Austin overhauled its admissions policy to comply with the high court's ruling by ceasing the consideration of race or ethnicity as a factor in the admissions process beginning in fall 2023.

Suggested for You
Mimi Thian Sl W Bj T Gh Req Unsplash
Students
Kessler Collaborative Breaks Down Silos to Help First-Generation Students
Dr. Jerry Walker
Reports & Data
Survey: Most Students Report Stress, Anxiety About Election
University of Vermont
Students
University of Vermont Launches ‘Grow Local News Reporting’ Effort
Kara D. Freeman
Students
NACUBO Student Success Hub Highlights Financial Links to Equitable Student Outcomes
Related Stories
Dr. Miguel A. Cardona
Students
Cardona to Visit South Carolina HBCU, Hype Student-Loan Relief
Mimi Thian Sl W Bj T Gh Req Unsplash
Students
Kessler Collaborative Breaks Down Silos to Help First-Generation Students
Diversity in law schools continues to grow, but it has failed to keep pace with demographic representation within the U.S. population.
Students
The State of Law School Diversity in the Wake of Affirmative Action Bans
Howard Community College Sign Columbia Md 2023 04 02 09 06 01
Students
Howard Community College Partners with Power52 for Clean Energy Careers
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Transfusion Medicine Faculty Position
UC Irvin
Tenure-Track Faculty Position Assistant Professor of Middle East and North African (MENA) Studies
Soka University of America
Analyst, IT Senior Reporting
Austin Community College
Dean for the School of Health Services
Anthem Executive
Instructor - Biology
Tarrant County College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers