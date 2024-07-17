Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Cardona to Visit South Carolina HBCU, Hype Student-Loan Relief

Johnny Jackson
Jul 17, 2024

Dr. Miguel A. CardonaDr. Miguel A. CardonaU.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona has planned a July 18 tour of Voorhees University and Denmark Technical College, two historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in South Carolina.

It marks the fifth such visit in the “Investing in America” tour series in which President Joe Biden’s Cabinet and White House officials travel across the country to highlight the administration’s policies in lowering costs, creating jobs, rebuilding infrastructure, and spurring investments in manufacturing.

The tours are part of efforts to reach out to borrowers as the Biden-Harris administration seeks to ease the burdens of student loan debt. The Administration announced in May that more than $16 billion of federal funds in support for HBCUs.

Cardona will be joined by U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn during tours of Voorhees and Denmark Technical. Both are slated to speak to borrowers who recently received debt relief through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

 

 

