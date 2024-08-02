Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

University of California Experiencing Record Admissions

Johnny Jackson
Aug 2, 2024

The University of California has admitted its largest and most diverse class to date, announced university officials.

Han Mi Yoon-WuHan Mi Yoon-Wu“We are thrilled that the University of California continues to be a destination of choice for our state’s incredibly accomplished and diverse students,” said Han Mi Yoon-Wu, the university’s associate vice provost for undergraduate admissions. “This success has been further bolstered by the University’s unwavering commitment to transforming the aspirations of California students into UC admissions offers.”

The university reported admitting a record 166,706 students (137,200 first-year students and 29,506 transfer students) as of July 31.

The tally included 93,920 first-year admission offers to California students, up 4.3% (3,867) from last year and an all-time high for California first-year students admitted in a single year.

Officials said the achievement is driven by significant increases in the number of California residents, underrepresented students, and California Community College transfer students offered fall 2024 admission. Latino students, for example, are the largest demographic group of California admitted first-year students at about 38%.

Officials said the university is poised to enroll more California undergraduates than ever.

