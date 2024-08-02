Hollins University Launches Nationwide HOPE Program

Hollins University is launching a scholarship initiative to enable academically talented young women to complete a four-year degree in which direct costs of attendance are fully covered. Hollins University

The Hollins Opportunity for Promise through Education (HOPE) Scholarship covers tuition, fees, and on-campus food and housing.

“We believe in the power of the Hollins academic and residential experience and want to ensure that students can access this experience regardless of income level,” said Hollins President Dr. Mary Dana Hinton. “At Hollins, students learn inside and outside of the classroom, and the generous and comprehensive HOPE Scholars Program makes a holistic experience possible.”

The HOPE Scholars Program originated in 2021 covering tuition for qualified students living within a 40-mile radius of Roanoke, Virginia. The program is made possible through funding from Hollins and applicable federal and state grants. First-time, first-year domestic undergraduate students who apply to attend the university and are eligible for the Pell Grant will automatically receive consideration for the HOPE Scholarship. The new cohort of HOPE Scholars will begin in fall 2025.