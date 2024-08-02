Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Hollins University Launches Nationwide HOPE Program

Johnny Jackson
Aug 2, 2024

Hollins University is launching a scholarship initiative to enable academically talented young women to complete a four-year degree in which direct costs of attendance are fully covered.Hollins UniversityHollins UniversityHollins University

The Hollins Opportunity for Promise through Education (HOPE) Scholarship covers tuition, fees, and on-campus food and housing.

“We believe in the power of the Hollins academic and residential experience and want to ensure that students can access this experience regardless of income level,” said Hollins President Dr. Mary Dana Hinton. “At Hollins, students learn inside and outside of the classroom, and the generous and comprehensive HOPE Scholars Program makes a holistic experience possible.”

The HOPE Scholars Program originated in 2021 covering tuition for qualified students living within a 40-mile radius of Roanoke, Virginia. The program is made possible through funding from Hollins and applicable federal and state grants. First-time, first-year domestic undergraduate students who apply to attend the university and are eligible for the Pell Grant will automatically receive consideration for the HOPE Scholarship. The new cohort of HOPE Scholars will begin in fall 2025.

Suggested for You
The Ohio State University
Students
Ohio State, Uwill Partner to Provide Teletherapy
Download (10)
Reports & Data
GAO Finds Nearly a Quarter of College Students Experience Food Insecurity
Download (9)
Students
Survey: Most Now View Higher Ed as a Good Investment
Oip (1)
Students
ACT to Shorten College Entrance Exam
Related Stories
The University of California admitted a record 166,706 incoming students as of July 31, 2024.
Students
University of California Experiencing Record Admissions
The Ohio State University
Students
Ohio State, Uwill Partner to Provide Teletherapy
Dr. Miguel Cardona
Students
Officials Remind Borrowers of Opt-Out Deadline, Proceed with Rulemaking Process
Download (9)
Students
Survey: Most Now View Higher Ed as a Good Investment
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Research Scientist, Department of Surgery
Virginia Commonwealth University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Financial Services Representative/Counselor
University of Connecticut
Faculty, Accounting
Austin Community College
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers