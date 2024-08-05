Nine-in-10 Believe in Free Speech, 7-in-10 Feel Discomforted

While a large majority (90%) of college students see in free speech as necessary, a somewhat smaller majority (70%) view the exercise as potentially injurious, according to a new study by Knight Foundation-Ipsos.

“College Student Views on Free Expression and Campus Speech 2024” is part of a research series started in 2016 that tracks college student views on the First Amendment and free expression. Eileen Barroso

The report — conducted March 7-28, 2024, before the spring 2024 campus anti-war protests — is based on a survey of 1,678 currently enrolled college students between ages 18 and 24. It examines the nuances of free expression on campus and highlights the evolving views of students.

Among its key takeaways, the report found that, while 9-in-10 students believe free speech is essential to American democracy, confidence in the security of the right has fallen by 30%, from 73% in 2016 to 43% in 2024.

Also, discomfort with the speech environment on campus rose with 7-in-10 students saying speech can be as damaging as physical violence. Such discomfort regarding speech about race, gender, religion, or sexual orientation rose to 44%, up from 25% in 2017.

The report concluded that its findings raise challenges and opportunities for higher education institutions. It read that “for any administrator, hearing from students on their experiences and attitudes on free speech is a critical first step in understanding and making informed decisions when cultivating the campus environment.”