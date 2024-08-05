Common App Launches the 2024-25 Application

The Common App has launched its 2024–2025 application for more than 1,100 colleges and universities worldwide.

The not-for-profit organization founded in 1975 has grown to serve more a million students online annually through its online application platform.

"As we focus on closing our equity gap in low- and middle-income students accessing postsecondary opportunities, we continue to grow our diverse membership so that students from all backgrounds have the opportunity to pursue their college aspirations,” said Jenny Rickard, president and CEO of Common App.

More than 3 million students, teachers, and counselors use the Common App platform each year to simplify the college application process. The platform also offers access to a mobile app, comprehensive financial aid and scholarship information, online portfolios, and an extensive library of counselor resources in English and Spanish.

Bonnie Lynch, the assistant director of undergraduate admissions and special projects coordinator from Siena Heights University, noted the application’s practical function to toward improving access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process.

"Implementing the Common App aligns with our institution's focus to ensure that higher education is accessible to students from all backgrounds," said Lynch. "Becoming a Common App member school will help prospective students easily launch their college search and experience."