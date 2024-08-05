Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Common App Launches the 2024-25 Application

Johnny Jackson
Aug 5, 2024

The Common App has launched its 2024–2025 application for more than 1,100 colleges and universities worldwide.

The not-for-profit organization founded in 1975 has grown to serve more a million students online annually through its online application platform.

Dr. Bonnie LynchDr. Bonnie Lynch"As we focus on closing our equity gap in low- and middle-income students accessing postsecondary opportunities, we continue to grow our diverse membership so that students from all backgrounds have the opportunity to pursue their college aspirations,” said Jenny Rickard, president and CEO of Common App.

More than 3 million students, teachers, and counselors use the Common App platform each year to simplify the college application process. The platform also offers access to a mobile app, comprehensive financial aid and scholarship information, online portfolios, and an extensive library of counselor resources in English and Spanish.

Bonnie Lynch, the assistant director of undergraduate admissions and special projects coordinator from Siena Heights University, noted the application’s practical function to toward improving access, equity, and integrity in the college admission process.

"Implementing the Common App aligns with our institution's focus to ensure that higher education is accessible to students from all backgrounds," said Lynch. "Becoming a Common App member school will help prospective students easily launch their college search and experience."

Read Next
Columbia University
Students
Nine-in-10 Believe in Free Speech, 7-in-10 Feel Discomforted
August 5, 2024
Suggested for You
Columbia University
Students
Nine-in-10 Believe in Free Speech, 7-in-10 Feel Discomforted
Hollins University
Students
Hollins University Launches Nationwide HOPE Program
The Ohio State University
Students
Ohio State, Uwill Partner to Provide Teletherapy
Download (10)
Reports & Data
GAO Finds Nearly a Quarter of College Students Experience Food Insecurity
Related Stories
Columbia University
Students
Nine-in-10 Believe in Free Speech, 7-in-10 Feel Discomforted
Hollins University
Students
Hollins University Launches Nationwide HOPE Program
The University of California admitted a record 166,706 incoming students as of July 31, 2024.
Students
University of California Experiencing Record Admissions
The Ohio State University
Students
Ohio State, Uwill Partner to Provide Teletherapy
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Senior Office Support Assistant
University of Missouri - Columbia (MU)
Research Administrator/Senior Research Administrator – Pre-Award (Remote), School of Medicine
Virginia Commonwealth University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Senior Electrical Engineer
Princeton University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers