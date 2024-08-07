Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ED Announces New Process to Launch 2025-26 FAFSA

Johnny Jackson
Aug 7, 2024

A more efficient process is underway for filing the 2025-26 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Jeremy SingerJeremy SingerAccording to U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cordona, the new process is informed by conversations with and feedback from students, institutions, and other stakeholders following a challenging 2024-25 FAFSA cycle.

“Thanks to the partnership of our stakeholders, we’ve developed a better implementation process for 2025-26,” said Cardona. “I look forward to continuing to work with our partners to ensure this school year’s FAFSA implementation better serves our nation’s students.”

The U.S. Department of Education plans to test the 2025-26 FAFSA form with a limited set of students and institutions, starting Oct. 1 and increasing the number of volunteers participants over time. The process should enable the department to test, find errors, and resolve issues — from submission to backend processing — ahead of making the FAFSA form available to all students and contributors by Dec. 1.

FSA Executive Advisor Jeremy Singer said stakeholders have expressed wanting a better, simpler FAFSA process that is reliable.

“In close collaboration with partners, FSA is confident we will deliver not only a better product, but also a smoother process than last year,” said Singer. “One that makes higher education more accessible and within reach for more Americans."

The department will continue to seek feedback from our partners through August listening sessions. A new formal request for information also will be released this month.

Read Next
Dr. Willis L Lonzer III
Students
Fraternity Offers Micro Grants Toward Voter Education, Mobilization
August 8, 2024
Suggested for You
Nancy Duchesneau
Reports & Data
Report: How States Used Pandemic Relief Funding to Promote Student Well-Being
College Students
HBCUs
Report Highlights Cost Burdens for HBCU Families
Columbia University
Students
Nine-in-10 Believe in Free Speech, 7-in-10 Feel Discomforted
R
Students
Common App Launches the 2024-25 Application
Related Stories
Dr. Willis L Lonzer III
Students
Fraternity Offers Micro Grants Toward Voter Education, Mobilization
Columbia Journalism School is eliminating application fees for prospective students.
Students
Columbia Journalism School Waives Application Fee
Old Well Management which connects North Carolina University student-athletes with the school community and brands interested in being represented by Tar Heels.
Students
UNC Launches Initiative to Help Athletes Manage NIL
Columbia University
Students
Nine-in-10 Believe in Free Speech, 7-in-10 Feel Discomforted
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Facilities Access Technician
Citrus Community College
Cloud Computing Specialist
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Senior Electrical Engineer
Princeton University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers