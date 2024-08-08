Columbia Journalism School Waives Application Fee

Student prospects now can apply to degree programs in Columbia Journalism School at no cost.

The school announced the move as part of its efforts, known as the CJS2030 strategic initiatives, to foster an inclusive media landscape.

Dr. Jelani Cobb, dean and Henry R. Luce Professor of Journalism, has described the objective as opening access to a broader array of backgrounds entering journalism, encouraging people interested in journalism to not feel skittish about pursuing a career in the field, and reducing costs therein.

Cobb is also piloting a Loan Repayment Assistance Program (LRAP) to improve access. The program has offered $300,000 to more than 30 graduates at nonprofit news media organizations.

Applications to the journalism school for 2025-26 opened Aug. 8.