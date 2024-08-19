Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Bill to Consider Student Parent Finances Progresses in California State Legislature

Johnny Jackson
Aug 19, 2024

Assemblymember Marc BermanAssemblymember Marc BermanCalifornia state legislators are considering a bill designed to ensure that students who are parents can get the most out of their student financial aid.

Assembly Bill 2458 would require each campus of the California Community Colleges and the California State University (and would request each campus of the University of California) to implement a policy for estimating and adjusting cost of attendance information for student parents and to enter student parent data into their respective systemwide data management information system.

Assemblymember Marc Berman is one of the bill’s primary sponsors.

“AB 2458 would help student parents afford, enroll in, and successfully complete their higher education journey," said Berman. “Specifically, this bill would ensure that student parents obtain the financial aid they are eligible to receive by taking into account their childcare expenses and require campuses to collect and report data for advancing student parent success.”

The bill has passed the Assembly chamber and has successfully completed a second read in the state Senate. If signed into law, the bill’s new data collection requirements would go into effect on or before the start of the 2026–27 academic year.

