Elon, AAC&U Publish Student Guide to AI

Johnny Jackson
Aug 19, 2024

Students may now have a living map for navigating college in the era of artificial intelligence, according to a new guide release by the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) and Elon University.

Dr. Connie BookDr. Connie BookDr. C. Edward Watson, the vice president for digital innovation at AAC&U, described the first-edition guide as indispensable for students as they travel along their AI learning journey.

The guide, titled “AI-U/v1.0,” is free for students and institutions to distribute and adapt under a Creative Commons license. It is a tool developed with the collaboration and review of faculty, scholars, academic leaders, and students at universities worldwide.

“As AI begins to influence teaching and learning, as well as many operations of colleges and universities, students need a road map to help navigate these changes,” said Elon President Dr. Connie Book.

The university’s Imagining the Digital Future Center coordinated the guide’s creation with 35 faculty, scholars, and academic leaders (from 14 countries) who authored, edited, and reviewed its contents.

Book noted that the guide was written from the student perspective and includes practical advice on using AI responsibly while in college and preparing for the AI future. More than 100 students from multiple universities submitted input and questions included in the guide.

AI-U/v1.0 also includes “the essential AI ‘how-to’ manual” with ground rules for students to follow in their classes and a checklist for using AI ethically.

