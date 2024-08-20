Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Politics Climate is Increasingly a Factor in College Selection

Johnny Jackson
Aug 20, 2024

Politics count as a factor in college selection among perspective students, according to a new Echo Delta report.

An Echo Delta report has found that politics count as a factor in college selection among perspective students.An Echo Delta report has found that politics count as a factor in college selection among perspective students."Politics of College Choice: How Students’ Political Views Influence Where They Enroll" — authored by Jarrett Smit, senior vice president of strategy at Echo Delta, and Grant De Roo, the founder and principal at ADV Market Research — is based on a nationwide survey that included more than 1,000 high school juniors and seniors. It examines, in part, their concerns about campus and state politics and how those concerns inform their decisions for attendance college.

"This study provides crucial insights into the evolving priorities of prospective college students in today's divisive political landscape," said Smith. "Understanding these dynamics is essential for educational institutions aiming to attract and retain a diverse student body."

The study found that political concerns account for about 20% of the decision-making process when considered alongside other factors like cost, academic quality, and location.

One in four students has concerns about attending college in a specific state based on its politics, according to the report. And Texas topped the list for liberal students at 50% and 18% for moderate students concerned about the state’s political climate. Students’ listed as top concerns about attending college in a state where the political climate differs from their own views: fear of harassment, fear of not belonging, and concerns for their personal safety.

The study, which also explores parental influence on college choices, revealed that most students' political views align with their parents' with about 25% of students overall (and about 35% of conservatives) saying their parents’ political views will influence where they go to college.

Notably, the report found that 77% of college-bound high school students support free speech on campus, even if it offends others, and 73% believe colleges should remain neutral on political issues.

