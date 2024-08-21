Law Students to Learn from Issa Rae’s Career

Georgia State University’s College of Law is introducing coursework this fall exploring the career of actor, writer, and producer Issa Rae.

The coursework, examining legal aspects of Rae’s career and work as an entrepreneur, is part of the Legal Life Of… course created by Mo Ivory, professor of practice and director of the Center for Entertainment, Sports, and Intellectual Property Law. It is expected to provide law students with practical experience in entertainment law.

“Issa Rae has long been at the top of my list of inspiring figures to study, so to bring her remarkable career into the classroom is a thrilling opportunity for both my students and me,” said Ivory.

“We’ll explore her journey from YouTube to the big screen, delving into her on-camera achievements and the business and legal intricacies that fuel her success as a writer, producer, director, entrepreneur, and more.”

Rae, co-creator of the HBO television series “Insecure,” has undertaken many ventures including founding Hoorae, a multifaceted media company.

Ivory said students will analyze Rae’s real-world agreements and discuss how her approach to deals is shaping today’s entertainment landscape.