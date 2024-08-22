Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Johns Hopkins Revives Standardized Testing Requirement

Johnny Jackson
Aug 22, 2024

Johns Hopkins University plans to require undergraduate applicants to submit ACT or SAT scores for admission in fall 2026.

The university plans to resume its standardized testing requirement for undergraduate admissions to the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences and the Whiting School of Engineering.Johns Hopkins University Gilman Clock TowerJohns Hopkins University Gilman Clock TowerJohns Hopkins University

The university will require ACT or SAT scores for applicants seeking entry for the fall 2026 semester. Students applying to enter Hopkins in fall 2025 are encouraged but not required to take and submit scores from the college entrance assessments.

Hopkins, as many other universities, adopted a temporary test-optional policy in 2020 due to complications created by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as severely limited access to testing. The policy ended that three-year pause for applicants who would enter in fall 2026.

Following a review of academic research on testing and input from faculty colleagues, university officials concluded that test scores, when considered in context as part of a holistic approach to admissions, serve as an important predictive metric to assess the likelihood of a student's academic success at Johns Hopkins.

The trusted source for all job seekers