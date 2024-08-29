Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

University of Richmond Expands Richmond’s Promise to Virginia

Johnny Jackson
Aug 29, 2024

Dr. Kevin F. HallockDr. Kevin F. HallockMore prospective University of Richmond students will qualify for Richmond’s Promise to Virginia thanks to changes to the initiative, which targets first-time, first-year students who meet certain income and need-based financial aid criteria.

In its effort to make education more affordable, the university is increasing the qualifying income level for lower-income Virginians to receive financial assistance.

“We want to reduce financial barriers so that exceptional students at all points of the income distribution can envision themselves as Spiders,” said University of Richmond President Dr. Kevin F. Hallock.

Qualifying students whose total parental income is $75,000 or less may expect to receive grant aid equal to 100% of tuition, housing, and food at the university starting fall 2025.

Additionally, every undergraduate student is eligible to receive a fellowship of up to $5,000 for an unpaid or underpaid summer internship or faculty-mentored research project through the Richmond Guarantee, which benefits more than 500 students annually.

“We enthusiastically welcome talented students without consideration of their financial circumstances, and we are committed to ensuring all families can see a Richmond education as not only excellent but affordable,” said Hallock.

Suggested for You
University of Arizona College of Nursing
Native Americans
University of Arizona Receives $1.6M to Support Indigenous Nursing Students
Adaptive Learning
Reports & Data
Digital Learning May Help Improve Outcomes Among the Under-Resourced Students
Johns Hopkins University Gilman Clock Tower
Students
Johns Hopkins Revives Standardized Testing Requirement
Georgia State University
Students
Law Students to Learn from Issa Rae’s Career
Related Stories
I Stock 1050184336
Students
Education Department Announces 2025–26 FAFSA Testing Period Framework
Johns Hopkins University Gilman Clock Tower
Students
Johns Hopkins Revives Standardized Testing Requirement
210323 Parents9 Stock
Students
Report: Parents of Prospective College Students Worry about Cost and Safety
Georgia State University
Students
Law Students to Learn from Issa Rae’s Career
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Finance Specialist
Eastern Kentucky University
Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Specialist
Cabrillo College
Assistant Professor, Biology (Tenure Track)
Rutgers FASC
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Assistant Professor, Tenure-Track
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research
Dean School Of Arts & Science
Post University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers