California Legislators Pass Tuition-Free Community College Bachelor’s Degree Bill

Legislation designed to ease the financial burdens of Californians seeking four-year degrees has passed both chambers of the state legislature.

AB 2093 would allow low-income students pursuing a bachelor's degrees at any California community college tuition free. Two-year degree seekers are already eligible for such fee waivers through the California Promise Program.

The bill, introduced by Assembly Assistant Majority Leader Miguel Santiago, would expand the program to effectively include some students pursing bachelor’s degrees from the state’s community colleges.

“As a former LACCD Board of Trustees President, the nation's largest community college district, I have seen firsthand how tuition can be a deciding factor for too many people declining to pursue a higher education," said Santiago.

Santiago noted that legislation would make use of existing Promise Grant funding, offering districts the flexibility to waive fees for baccalaureate degree students, ensuring that more students can earn a four-year degree without incurring significant debt.

Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Dr. Francisco C. Rodriguez said the legislation is a “game changer” for students and their families. He said he expects it will boost to the state’s economy.

“By eliminating financial barriers and incentivizing enrollment at community colleges, AB 2093 opens doors to higher education and the economic opportunities that come with it,” said Rodriguez.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will have until Sept. 30 to sign or veto the bill.