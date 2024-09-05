Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ASALH to Host ‘African Americans in the Arts’ Conference

Johnny Jackson
Sep 5, 2024

Dr. W. Marvin DulaneyDr. W. Marvin DulaneyThe Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) is set to host its 109th Annual Meeting in Pittsburgh.

The Sept. 25-29 ASALH conference will feature a rich program of scholarly sessions, professional workshops, historical tours, a film festival, book signings, and many other events that illuminate the importance of the current struggle to own and control our own narrative.

“While we are in Pittsburgh we will work with and promote the local arts community, patronize local African American businesses, and offer teachers and other educators the opportunity for in-service learning on teaching the African American experience...this marks ASALH’s third time meeting in the city in the 21st century,” said ASALH President Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney.

2024 Conference Homepage BannersThe conference theme is “African Americans in the Arts.” It includes a plenary on “Place, Politics, and the Future of Black Pittsburgh History” on Sept. 26, a conversation about “Black artistic expression in and beyond our National Parks” on Sept. 27. A Sept. 28 plenary will examine how the arts have manifested in Hollywood and Black histories.

The conference will feature African American education leaders from Carlow University, the University of Pittsburgh, the Community College of Allegheny County, and the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.

Dr. Kimberly C. Ellis, an Africana Studies Scholar and the maternal niece of award-winning playwright August Wilson, is set to present a keynote address Sept. 27 on Wilson’s life and plays. Dr. Sheila Y. Flemming, a former president of ASALH, is scheduled to moderate a panel Sept. 28. Registration for in-person attendance is open at the ASALH website: https://asalh.org/conference.

 “Just as we ‘ran to the fight’ last year in Jacksonville to challenge the Florida legislature’s draconian laws against the teaching of Black History, we are going to Pittsburgh to continue the fight and to highlight the current theme of ‘African American and the Arts’ and other relevant issues including, but not limited to academic freedom, the Black Liberation movement, the importance of the vote and political action,” said Dulaney.

