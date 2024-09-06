Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Common App Launches 2024-25 Direct Admissions Program

Johnny Jackson
Sep 6, 2024

Dr. Jenny RickardDr. Jenny RickardFirst-generation and low and middle-income students interesting in attending college will receive proactive admissions offers through the newly launched 2024-25 Common App Direct Admissions Program.

“As we continue to work toward our moonshot goal of increasing the number of low- and middle-income students applying to postsecondary opportunities, it’s imperative that we find ways to change the narrative about college from one of scarcity to one of opportunity,” said Common App President & CEO Dr. Jenny Rickard.

This year’s program — which includes 116 member colleges and universities from 34 states — will enable students to regularly see, learn, and act on their offers directly in the application. It includes outreach and resources to counselors and families with students receiving direct admissions offers.

While the program reached more than 400,000 first-generation and low-income students in 2023-24, Rickard expects the 2024-25 launch will reach and inspire even more students and move Common App closer to its goal of closing the postsecondary attainment equity gap for low- and middle-income students by 2030.

