Brown Experiences Decline in Rates of Incoming Black, Brown Students

The proportion of students from underserved backgrounds has declined at Brown University, according to its first year, incoming class numbers for 2024.

Frank Mullin The university reports that about 18% of its new 1,725-student class come from groups historically underrepresented in higher education, a decline from 27% in 2023. About 45% will receive need-based scholarship or grant aid, a decrease from 50%; and roughly 14% are first-generation college students, down from 15%.

“Even with a significant number of measures in place to ensure a diverse, talented applicant pool and enrolled class, we recognized the likelihood that declines in the number of students of color at Brown and other selective universities were widely anticipated across the country,” said Logan Powell, associate provost for enrollment and dean of undergraduate admission. “We’re pleased to welcome an academically excellent class of students and one that remains diverse, although to a lesser degree than previously.”

Brown’s incoming class of first-year undergraduates has fewer Black, Hispanic, and white students as a proportion of the whole compared with last year’s class. Black enrollment declined to 9% in 2024, from 15% in 2023; Hispanic enrollment decreased to 10%, from 14%; and white enrollment fell to 43% from 46%.

The university’s Asian category for incoming students experienced an increase to 33% in 2024 from 29% in 2023. Students identifying as Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian, or American Indian/Alaska Native were about 1.5% of the class, down from 2% last year.

Notwithstanding, the university reported that the number of students opting not to disclose race nearly doubled.