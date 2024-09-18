Proposed Legislation Would Create Program to Support Students’ Basic Needs

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Representative Norma J. Torres (D-Calif), reintroduce the Basic Assistance for Students in College (BASIC) Act on Wednesday, a bicameral legislation to help ensure college students can meet their basic needs while pursuing their education.

The legislators said that the legislation would combat the basic needs crisis by allocating funding to help students access nutritious food, safe and secure housing, mental and physical health care, high-quality and affordable childcare, technology, transportation, personal hygiene, and other necessities.

“For far too many students whose families aren’t able to help them cover tuition or rent, a return to campus means having to figure out how to juggle classwork and jobs while affording everything from meals to housing to health care,” said Padilla. “It’s not enough just to get our kids to school. We need to create a student social safety net that sets them up for success. By establishing a billion-dollar competitive grant program through the BASIC Act, we can help institutions meet the basic needs of students nationwide.”

The BASIC Act is cosponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

The legislation is endorsed by the American Council on Education, California Community Colleges, Communities for Our Colleges, Complete College America, the Community Food Bank of San Benito County, Excelencia in Education, Food for People, Generation Hope, Hunger Free America Inc., Institute of Higher Education Policy, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, Michelson Center for Public Policy, National College Attainment Network, New America, Higher Education Policy Program, Nourish California, Ohio Association of Foodbanks, One Family, SchoolHouse Connection, Swipe Out Hunger, Today’s Students Coalition, the California State University, University of California, University of California Student Association, and Waukegan to College.

“We cannot expect students to focus on their education and achieve their academic, professional, and personal dreams if they are worried about where their next meal will come from or where they will sleep at night,” said California State University Chancellor Dr. Mildred García. “If we truly believe in higher education as a powerful engine of social mobility, we must prove it by addressing the basic needs insecurity that tragically holds back so many of our diverse and talented students — our future leaders. Passing the ‘BASIC Act’ introduced today by Senator Padilla and Representative Torres would have a profound and positive impact on the lives of our students who are most at-risk and whose college success is far from guaranteed.”