New Survey Highlights Challenges Facing High School Counselors

Walter Hudson
Sep 26, 2024

A new study indicates that nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of public high school counselors say that fewer of their students plan to attend college now compared to four years ago. Only 13 percent of counselors at private high schools noted a similar change in their students’ plans.

Could there be a correlation between the workload of counselors and the students they serve? 

The report, “From Burnout to Breakthroughs,” conducted by Appily, a division of education company EAB, released the findings on Thursday at the National Association for College Admission Counseling (#NACAC) annual conference. Download (30)

“The Appily survey shows that diminishing student interest in college is most pervasive among those attending public high schools where student-to-counselor caseloads and rates of counselor burnout are the highest,” said EAB Director of Counselor Marketing, Yolanda Coleman. “The professionals charged with helping the majority of high school students understand their options and chart a path forward after graduation simply aren’t given enough time to provide each student with individualized and ongoing attention.”

According to the report, public school counselors reported spending 75 percent of their time on non-college admission counseling duties such as proctoring exams, disciplinary and psychological counseling, and helping students select and schedule courses. Private school counselors reported spending just over half (55 percent) of their time on non-college admission counseling. Nearly 80 percent of public high school counselors say they have experienced burnout over the past four years as opposed to 64 percent of counselors

 

