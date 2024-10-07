New Report Indicates that Students Want Mental Health Reform

TimelyCare and Active Minds released new data today that sheds light on students’ interest in mental health reform.

According to the report, almost three-quarters (73.6%) of college students feel it is important to raise awareness about mental health, but only 42.5% of students plan to invest time and effort into helping people talk more openly about it.

The report noted that two-thirds (66.4%) of college students are interested in voting in local, state, and federal elections for leaders who support mental health policies, but over half (51.1%) of college students are unfamiliar with the policies that support mental health.

Finally, only about half (54.2%) of college students report that their institution provides adequate mental health resources for students, and only about one-third (34.2%) of college students know how to help their college or university be a place where people feel comfortable talking about mental health.

The two organizations will host a webinar on Thursday, October 10 at 2 p.m. EST., titled, “Mind Over Matter: Amplifying the Student Voice for Mental Health Policy.” You can register here.