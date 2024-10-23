Undergraduate Enrollment Shows Growth for Second Year





Data released by the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center (NSCRC) shows a 3% increase in enrollment in undergraduate programs this fall compared to similar early data from fall 2023.This is the second consecutive year of undergraduate growth and third straight year of growth for community colleges.

Despite that overall undergraduate growth, NSCRC’s “Stay Informed” report for fall 2024 shows a decline in freshman enrollment. The preliminary data shows it is down by 5% from the same time last fall, with public (-8.5%) and private (-6.5%) nonprofit four-year institutions having the largest declines. At -6%, 18-year-olds enrolling immediately after high school account for much of the decline.

Dr. Doug Shapiro, executive director of the NSCRC, says this preliminary data represents approximately 52% of the schools and 9 million students from which data will be collected by the end of the semester. He anticipates some changes as additional data is included.

“[The freshmen decline] is a reversal of last year’s growth, taking the size of the freshman class back to pre-2022 levels,” said Shapiro, noting the data doesn’t show a clear cause for the decline. “Despite these declines in freshmen, there have been strong increases in the numbers of continuing and returning students among undergraduates.”

When asked if the FAFSA impacted freshman enrollment, Shapiro said the data doesn’t address that issue. Dr. Larry Hlavenka Jr., executive director of public relations at Bergen Community College in New Jersey, offered an on-the-ground perspective.

“It became evident early in the fall admissions cycle that the challenges with the FAFSA rollout represented a barrier to enrollment,” said Hlavenka. “We saw fewer numbers of students registering and needed to take immediate action rooted in high-engagement practices to ensure students could attend Bergen as planned. This work, a real testament to the diligence of our student affairs staff, gave students the confidence to register, which resulted in our census number coming in essentially flat year-over-year.”

The report noted bachelor’s degree (+1.9%) and associate degree (+4.3%) programs both showed enrollment gains. Undergraduate students who stopped out—left postsecondary education for at least 18 months—have been returning at increasing rates. It also appears that along with non-freshman students the growth in undergraduate enrollment is being driven by high school students participating in dual enrollment.

Dr. Brian R. Mitra, vice president of student affairs & enrollment management at Queensborough Community College in New York City, has seen an increase in dual enrollment this fall as well as an overall increase in enrollment and new students. The college has also experienced a slight decline in first-time freshmen.

The report’s preliminary data indicates the most significant decline is at four-year institutions that serve low-income students. Institutions that have a large number of undergraduate students who receive Pell Grants also reported a decline in freshman enrollment of more than 10%. By comparison, freshman enrollment at comparable community colleges shows a 1.2% increase. Certificate programs indicate a 7.3% increase. A gain is also seen at four-year institutions that offer associate degree programs.

“In terms of race and ethnicity, we saw some stark differences between white students and pretty much all the other major race and ethnicity categories,” said Shapiro. First-time freshman enrollment of white students declined by 11.4%, Black students by 6.1%, Hispanic students by 1.4% and multi-racial students by 6.6%. By contrast, overall enrollment has increased across income levels.

“We also saw continued strong growth at HBCUs in the number of undergrads overall,” said Shapiro. “Almost 6% this year, which was similar to last year’s. Hispanic serving institutions also grew, an increase of 3.2%.”

Paula Dofat, a college counselor, funding strategist and founder of the HBCU Money Guide™ said she is seeing increased interest in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), which may be the result of some institutions finding innovative and creative ways to help make attending college more affordable. Morgan State University in Maryland and Johnson C. Smith University in North Carolina have hired “scholarship coordinator” staff that is focused on helping students find and secure scholarships and other funding. .

“Coppin State University offers in-state tuition to out-of-state students who do not have an HBCU in their state,” said Dofat. “For students who complete 30 credits per academic year, Coppin will allow them to take six credits each summer free of charge. This can total 18 credits over three summers and a four-year period, which essentially gives them a free semester of college credits. This can help students to graduate in four years or less.”

The new undergraduate fall enrollment was flat, but the larger new spring 2024 class gave North Carolina A&T State University, another HBCU, overall growth in the number of undergraduate students, noted Joseph Montgomery, associate provost for enrollment management.

There may be an increase in first-time freshmen in spring 2025, said Shapiro. This could be particularly true at community colleges, where there are a small number of students who enroll in the second semester.

“Students have become a more informed consumer, looking for higher education opportunities that meet their current needs and schedule,” said Mitra. “The community college often fits those needs and at a better price. Our holistic support services including food pantries, tutoring, counseling, athletics, clubs, organizations and our cultural centers create opportunities for our students to thrive. In particular, we have seen an increase in utilization and supports around student wellness and mental health.”

An update will be issued by NSCRC in November and a complete report in January