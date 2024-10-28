As Election Day Draws Nearer, College Turnout Will Prove Critical

As election day approaches, organizers nationwide are intensifying their efforts to boost engagement and turnout efforts among college students and first-time voters. From registration drives to workshops on understanding ballot propositions, campus organizers are using creative strategies to get out the vote. With top concerns like employment opportunities, the economy, mental health, and reproductive rights at stake, Gen Z students are looking to the polls as a means of addressing issues they believe will shape their lives moving forward.

“We've definitely witnessed a shift and increase in engagement and interest this election cycle,” said Will Bowen, political affairs director for the Tennessee College Democrats. “We started the year off with triple or quadruple the attendance that we averaged in years past at colleges across the state.”

A recent survey by IGNITE, an organization dedicated to empowering young people in political leadership, shows that job security and employment are top concerns for Gen Z voters. Since its founding in 2010, IGNITE has trained over 40,000 young women as leaders and began conducting research in 2019 to better understand Gen Z’s priorities and expand its impact on issues that matter to their generation.

The Gen Z College Students’ Voting and Political Engagement Report 2024, which surveyed 1,004 students aged 18-25 and conducted focus groups across major metro areas, highlights the pressing needs that are driving college students to the polls. The IGNITE report surveyed 1,004 Gen Z college students aged 18-25 from two-and four-year colleges across 48 states and Washington, D.C., with a balanced demographic sample of 50% men and 50% women. The racial breakdown included 52% white, 25% Hispanic/Latino, 14% Black, 3% Asian, and smaller percentages from other backgrounds. About 20% of respondents were from swing states.

“This report offers key insights into how Gen Z college students approach civic engagement and what issues drive them to be active participants in their democracy,” said Sara Guillermo, CEO of IGNITE. “At this pivotal moment, Gen Z college students are motivated by issues and policy solutions, not partisan politics.”

Guillermo said that roughly three-quarters of survey respondents intend to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

For college campus organizers, the report reinforces the need to address logistical voting challenges that have discouraged young voters in past elections. Although 84% of respondents are registered, barriers like not knowing polling locations or navigating mail-in ballots remain significant. Organizers on campuses are tackling these barriers with "how-to-vote" guides and interactive workshops that ease the voting process, particularly for first-time voters.

Walker Kinsler, President of the Tennessee College Democrats said that education around voting remains a key component of engaging college students, especially with a large percentage attending college while registered to vote in their home states.

“We’ve noticed that students like to engage at registration tables where they can come and go on their own time and get the information they need,” said Kinsler. “We get a lot of questions about absentee ballot voting because not all states have the same voting rules and it can be very confusing for students to understand how they can vote.”

Nearly half of unregistered Gen Z students cited reasons for not registering that could be addressed with better information or support. Common reasons included not feeling motivated by any candidate or issue, lacking knowledge about the registration process, and uncertainty about which address to use due to potential relocation.

The IGNITE report also reveals differences among voting priorities between men and women on campus, with topics like abortion access showing a stronger resonance among women. Women in focus groups expressed that restrictions on reproductive rights could impact their financial and personal freedoms, citing economic impacts as a key concern, as well as health care and employment opportunities. For male students, economic issues, including concerns over the cost of living and job availability, ranked among their top priorities​.

“There’s a lot at stake during this election cycle,” said Bowen. “As we have engaged with students, abortion rights and student debt remain some of their top concerns. Then there is also democracy itself that also has young voters engaged after what happened on January 6th.”

Although many students are committed to voting, divisive politics often stifle open discussion, with swing-state students feeling their votes carry more weight than those in other states.

Beyond specific issues, Gen Z voters are refusing to align with partisan labels, with 34% of respondents identifying as independent or unsure of their political alignment. They are motivated more by policies that directly impact their daily lives than by party affiliations. This trend represents a stark shift from previous generations and highlights a desire for candidates who prioritize solutions over partisanship.

“We are witnessing a lot of students who simply want to stay out of politics because it’s so divisive right now,” added Kinsler. “They want to see change. A lot of students are standing back and really just want to focus on the issues that impact their daily lives.”

Key findings from the IGNITE report also show that Gen Z college students are highly concerned with economic issues like employment and living costs, balancing their educational and financial needs. Social issues, including mass shootings, climate change, and mental health, are also prominent.

The IGNITE report also highlights a noticeable enthusiasm for Kamala Harris among young voters, especially women. Conducted in August, shortly after Harris secured the Democratic nomination for president, the report shows that 55% of Gen Z women surveyed support for Harris, citing her alignment with social policies and human rights as key factors. Many respondents view her as a candidate who embodies their values and brings much-needed diversity to the political landscape.

“What we’ve seen in our research time and time again is that Gen Z’s political and civic engagement stems from a passion for issues rather than parties or specific candidates,” said Guillermo. “These issues offer a glimpse into what this generation has experienced and where their concerns lie.”

Guillermo said that Gen Z has grown up with the fear and threat of mass gun violence and were forced to navigate through a pandemic and skyrocketing student debt.

“This is a generation looking for policies that address their lived experiences,” Guillermo said.

Bowen said that Harris’ candidacy has also energized Black college students and students of color in this year’s election season According to the IGNITE report, Black Gen Z college students prioritize racial inequality, mental health, and access to affordable healthcare as top issues.

Other organizations like Black Voters Matter have targeted minority students in an effort to increase their engagement. Earlier this month, they launched the "Take the Field College Bus Tour" to energize Black voters, especially in key swing states.

Organizers hope that this election's momentum among student voters will lay the groundwork for sustained voter engagement in future elections.

Guillermo said that IGNITE The Vote will focus on engaging Gen Z voters even after the election is over.

“Civic engagement is year-round,” she said. “A healthy democracy depends on engaged citizens with agency to shape policy and leadership, even in years without a national election.”



