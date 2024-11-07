Webinar: Students Want Mental Health Reform

As mental health becomes a growing key issue for many, college students are stepping up, not only as advocates for their own well-being but also as catalysts for change within their own communities. A recent study by Active Minds and Timely Care, titled "Mind Over Matter," highlights the growing awareness among college students of mental health needs on campus and their desire for policies that prioritize mental health.

In February of 2024 data was collected from an online participant pool from 18- to 25-year-olds who attend two- or four-year colleges in the U.S.

According to the report, more than half of college students report feeling lonely, and nearly three-quarters of college students (73.6%) feel it is important to raise awareness about mental health, recognizing the need for open dialogue. However, while students may view mental health advocacy as crucial, few are ready to commit to long term action. Only 42.5% expressed willingness to invest time and effort to help people discuss mental health openly. This gap may be due to limited resources and a lack of clear direction on how they can actively contribute to a supportive mental health culture on their campuses.

“Really taking a public health approach and focusing on prevention is what we try to do at Active Minds," said Amy Gatto, vice president of measurement at Active Minds. "We want to focus on elevating the youth and young adult perspective and build this shared concern and act together. Our chapters help students know how to do this right."

Gatto was among a group of panelists to discuss the findings from the study on a webinar held on Thursday.

Amna Mohammed, a freshman at Middlebury College said that when it comes to providing adequate resources to college students like herself, access is key.

“Sometimes we don’t know when to reach out for resources." she said. "We should know what’s available to us. It can be easy to forget so it helps when counselors can reach out first or have monthly and weekly email reminders we can bookmark. That makes the support feel accessible,” said Mohammad.

She also expressed that adequate support can be different for every student, challenging them to define that for themselves.

Stress and mental health are the reasons most frequently given by students for dropping out, with feelings of loneliness playing a large part in the equation. Additionally, students facing feelings of loneliness are four times more likely to experience psychological distress, with LGBTQ+ students and those who identify as transgender or nonbinary disproportionately affected.

These findings highlight the need for campuses to foster a sense of belonging and support systems tailored to all students, regardless of background or identity. The report also suggests that universities could play a transformative role by providing resources, training, and opportunities for students to learn more about mental health policies and advocacy.

Mohammad said that she also believes practical approaches such as tabling and bathroom posters about mental health on college campuses are one of the ways that can bring awareness to the ongoing concern among students.

“Being able to see and have these resources in front of us every single day is important and having those resources on the front lines available helps to connect with us. It helps to make us feel heard and provides that connection and bond,” she said. “Allowing more organizations like Active Minds and Timely Care on campus or the counseling center, or religious centers that can offer spiritual advice and having someone to talk to all really help. When the entire school feels engaged it feels pretty good.”

Despite the difficulties faced, many students are redirecting their frustrations into advocacy. According to the report. 66.4 % of undergraduates expressed interest in voting in the latest election cycle at the local, state and national level. They plan to have a direct say in choosing leaders who make mental health policy decisions. Many are concerned about issues closely tied to mental well-being, including access to healthcare, affordable housing, economic inequality, racial justice, and climate change.

Around 61.5% expressed a desire to advocate for mental health policies, suggesting that student-led initiatives could be pivotal in bringing about policy changes that address mental health needs. The report also reveals a discrepancy between students’ perception of their school’s values and the actual support they feel is available. While 72.3% of students believe their college acknowledges the impact of mental health on campus, only 60.9% feel their institution is genuinely concerned about students’ mental health. Only 54.2% think that their campus provides adequate mental health resources. The sentiment is notably stronger among students experiencing loneliness, high psychological distress, or those who identify as LGBTQ+, who are more likely to report inadequate mental health support on campus.

“We need to be looking to our student population to understand what their needs are and how we can best go about serving those needs," said Kerry Greenstein, dean of student life at Sweet Briar College and one of the speakers at Thursday's webinar. "The Active Minds survey did a great job of showing some things that are a concern for students that impacts their mental health that we may not explicitly tie to mental health in the traditional language."

Basic needs, she said, "can dramatically impact someone’s mental health so making sure those kinds of things are available in that same vein of mental health support is important, said Greenstein.

At Northwestern University, Senior Director of Clinical Services of Counseling and Psychological Services, Dr. Shenay Bridges-Carter, said she has found that providing support for student’s mental health must not solely rely on counseling centers, but also in utilizing campus partners to help bridge the gap.

“We have really tried to involve campus partners and get them invested in looking after the mental health of our campus community," said Bridges-Carter, adding that academic departments have proven to be helpful in assisting students. "Some of our faculty members and our deans might be the ones to witness firsthand some of the mental health concerns that students might exhibit in class or on campus. We are in the counseling center, so students have to come in to see us, so we believe and trust in our partners to be stewards in ensuring that our students are receiving the mental care and concern they need.”