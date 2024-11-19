Hiring Expected to Climb 7.3% for the College Class of 2025

A new survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) indicates that employers anticipate hiring 7.3% more graduates from the Class of 2025 than they did from the Class of 2024.

That’s good news for students who are slated to graduate in May. NACE’s Job Outlook 2025 survey follows a full year of decreases in the hiring of new college graduates.

Among employers responding to the Job Outlook 2025 survey, 27% are planning to increase their hiring this year, while 57.1% expect to maintain their hiring, according to NACE officials.

“Those increasing their hiring cite their commitment to succession planning, the need to maintain a full talent pipeline, and company growth as the primary drivers,” said Shawn VanDerziel, NACE’s president and chief executive officer.

There’s some additional good news.

More than 40% of employers report that they plan to increase the salaries for bachelor’s degree graduates.

“More than half of employers also reported that they expect to offer signing bonuses. The bonus is a way to sweeten the pot and give the employer an edge with candidates who are in high demand,” added VanDerziel.