Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Hiring Expected to Climb 7.3% for the College Class of 2025

Nov 19, 2024

A new survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) indicates that employers anticipate hiring 7.3% more graduates from the Class of 2025 than they did from the Class of 2024.Download(22)

That’s good news for students who are slated to graduate in May. NACE’s Job Outlook 2025 survey follows a full year of decreases in the hiring of new college graduates.

Among employers responding to the Job Outlook 2025 survey, 27% are planning to increase their hiring this year, while 57.1% expect to maintain their hiring, according to NACE officials.

“Those increasing their hiring cite their commitment to succession planning, the need to maintain a full talent pipeline, and company growth as the primary drivers,” said Shawn VanDerziel, NACE’s president and chief executive officer.

There’s some additional good news.

More than 40% of employers report that they plan to increase the salaries for bachelor’s degree graduates.

“More than half of employers also reported that they expect to offer signing bonuses. The bonus is a way to sweeten the pot and give the employer an edge with candidates who are in high demand,” added VanDerziel.

 

Suggested for You
Miles To Go Report 2024 Cover1
African-American
Report: Nation Still Has ‘Miles to Go’ to Increase Black Students’ Educational Opportunities
Mentalhealthimage18
Students
Webinar: Students Want Mental Health Reform
Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab
Students
The #RealCollege Curriculum Masterclass Prepares Faculty and Staff to Holistically Support Student Needs
Sreb Scholars 2019
Demographics
Doctoral Students to Convene in New Orleans Next Week for Annual SREB Conference
Related Stories
Mentalhealthimage18
Students
Webinar: Students Want Mental Health Reform
Ferrare Voting Post 2024 Header
Students
As Election Day Draws Nearer, College Turnout Will Prove Critical
Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab
Students
The #RealCollege Curriculum Masterclass Prepares Faculty and Staff to Holistically Support Student Needs
Download (11)
Students
Undergraduate Enrollment Shows Growth for Second Year
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
President (Fresno City College)
State Center Community College District
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Director of University Events and Community Projects
Texas Christian University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Associate or Full Professor /Stanford University Department of Bioengineering and Arc Institute
Stanford University, Department of Bioengineering
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers