The Dr. Melvin C. Terrell (MCT) Educational Foundation, Inc. Awards Scholarships to Two Doctoral Students

Walter Hudson
Dec 7, 2024

The Dr. Melvin C. Terrell (MCT) Educational Foundation, Inc. has awarded doctoral students with its 2024 MCT Scholarship.Jayla Moody MarshallJayla Moody Marshall

“We are honored to present this scholarship to such exemplary recipients who embody our foundation’s mission. The significant advances they will drive in higher education will serve as a testament to the enduring legacy of Dr. Melvin C. Terrell” said foundation chair, Dr. Martino Harmon, who is also the Vice President for Student Life at the University of Michigan.

Named in honor of Terrell—a well-responded student affairs administrator—the MCT Foundation was created to ensure underrepresented students gain access and achieve success in higher education and student affairs. The MCT Foundation provides spaces and avenues for current and future student affairs professionals to address higher education’s most pressing issues and presents scholarships annually to matriculating graduate students in a master’s or doctoral program in Student Affairs or a Higher Education Administration related program to further the recipient’s academic pursuits.

“The MCT scholarship recipients are accomplished graduate students who will be future leaders in higher education,” said Terrell, who is the foundation’s chair emeritus. “I am confident that the recipients will make an incredible mark on our student affairs profession.”

Janella Benson is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her research explores theJanella BensonJanella Benson transitional and navigational experiences of Black women at predominantly white institutions (PWIs) from early matriculation through the professoriate. She is especially interested in how transition programs aid in their positive racialized experiences. She uses critical theories that interrogate and highlight the ways that Black scholars experience joy and is affirmed on predominantly white campuses.

Jayla Moody Marshall is a Ph.D. candidate in Educational Leadership, Policy, and Human Development with a concentration in Higher Education, Opportunity, Equity, and Justice at North Carolina State University. She is also a contributing writer for Diverse. Her scholarship empowers marginalized students' voices and narratives to foster more inclusive and equitable spaces in higher education. Her dissertation specifically investigates Black undergraduate women’s purpose and identity development at PWIs.

